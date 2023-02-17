2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.621% This Week -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.110 percentage point to 4.621% this week. The price fell 6/32 to 99 3/32.

--Yield is up for four consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.440 percentage point over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week yield gain since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022, when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Today it is up 0.004 percentage point and the price is unchanged

--Yield is up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.105 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.318 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.303% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 3.153 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.004 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.625

% hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Yield is up 0.545 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 4.076% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.414 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.222 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

