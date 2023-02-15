2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.625% -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.005 percentage point to 4.625% today. The price fell to 99 2/32.

--Yield is up for five consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.173 percentage point over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day yield gain since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Yield is up eight of the past nine trading days

--Highest yield since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.101 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.726% hit Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 3.322 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.303% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 3.098 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.549 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 4.076% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.418 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.226 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1543ET