2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.652% This Week -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 03:41pm EDT
The 2-year yield rose 0.230 percentage point to 4.652% this week. The price fell 14/32 to 99 15/32.


--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Yield is up 11 of the past 14 weeks

--Today it is down 0.047 percentage point and the price rose 3/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield decline since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.047 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.699% hit Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Yield is up 4.253 percentage points from its 52-week low of 0.399% hit Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

--Yield is up 4.253 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 3.888 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 0.764

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 3.922 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1540ET

