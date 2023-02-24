2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.803% This Week -- Data Talk

The 2-year yield rose 0.182 percentage point to 4.803% this week. The price is 99 21/32.
--Yield is up for five consecutive weeks
--Yield is up 0.622 percentage point over the last five weeks
--Largest five-week yield gain since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022, when the market rose for eight straight weeks
--Today it is up 0.112 percentage point and the price fell 7/32 price points
--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Yield is up 11 of the past 15 trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest yield since Thursday, July 19, 2007,
--Yield is up 3.500 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.303% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022
--Yield is up 3.219 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 0.727 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 4.076% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.596 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.404 percentage point
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
