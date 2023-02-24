Advanced search
2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.803% This Week -- Data Talk

02/24/2023 | 03:47pm EST
The 2-year yield rose 0.182 percentage point to 4.803% this week. The price is 99 21/32.


--Yield is up for five consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.622 percentage point over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week yield gain since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022, when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Today it is up 0.112 percentage point and the price fell 7/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is up 11 of the past 15 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Thursday, July 19, 2007,

--Yield is up 3.500 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.303% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 3.219 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.727 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 4.076% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.596 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.404 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1546ET

