The 2-year yield rose 0.119 percentage point to 5.011% today. The price fell 7/32 to 99 9/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.152 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Yield is up five of the past six trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Friday, June 15, 2007,

--Yield is up 3.384 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.627% hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Yield is up 3.384 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.935 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 4.076% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.612 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

