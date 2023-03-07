The 2-year yield rose 0.119 percentage point to 5.011% today. The price fell 7/32 to 99 9/32.
--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days
--Yield is up 0.152 percentage point over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
--Yield is up five of the past six trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest yield since Friday, June 15, 2007,
--Yield is up 3.384 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.627% hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Yield is up 3.384 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 0.935 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 4.076% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.612 percentage point
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-07-23 1545ET