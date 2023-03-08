The 2-year yield rose 0.053 percentage point to 5.064% today. The price fell 3/32 to 99 6/32.

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.205 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Yield is up six of the past seven trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Thursday, June 14, 2007,

--Yield is up 3.388 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.676% hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Yield is up 3.388 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.988 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 4.076% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.269 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.665 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

