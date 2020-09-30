2020/09/30Premier Li Keqiang speaks at National Day reception

The State Council held a National Day reception in honor of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Sept 30. Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Wang Qishan, and other Party and State leaders attended the ceremony, along with approximately 500 Chinese and foreign guests.

Premier Li delivered a speech. He first extended greetings to compatriots from Hong Kong and Macao and overseas Chinese on behalf of the Central Committee of the Party, and also extended heartfelt appreciation to international friends who are concerned and supportive of China's modernization work.

Premier Li said the past 71 years of the People's Republic of China is a history of perseverance and hard work by the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

Against the unexpected COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and the following global economic recession, China has coordinated the work in epidemic prevention and economic development, he noted.

The Chinese government always places people's lives and health security at the top, the Premier said, and all efforts ushered in significant strategic achievements, with the whole nation striving to fight COVID-19.

In an effort to ensure stability on six fronts and security in six areas, the central government introduced a massive set of preferential policies in a timely manner, innovating the implementing mechanism to directly benefit enterprises and the people.

Meanwhile, policy kits also deepened reform and opening-up and stabilized the economic base to bring about restorative economic growth while under tremendous downward pressure.

With the poverty-alleviation campaign scaling new heights, the masses have seen great improvements in their lives.

The laudable development resilience of China's economic development hails the broad prospects of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Noting that China has seen profound and complicated changes in its internal and external environment for development, Premier Li asked for efforts to focus on the country's own affairs, bravery in the face challenges, and steady progress.

Premier Li stressed efforts to continue regular prevention and control of the epidemic and take multiple measures to help market entities overcome difficulties and revive.

High-quality development should be advanced with the rise of the new drivers and construction of new development patterns, he added.

He also urged ensuring people's basic livelihoods, increasing jobs, and addressing issues of public concern, such as those related to education, health care, elderly care, and nursing.

Livelihoods should be guaranteed for those living in difficulties due to the epidemic and floods, to make sure the country wins the battle against poverty.

He called for unwavering efforts to deepen reform, stimulate market vitality and social creativity, build a market-oriented, law-based, and international business environment, and promote opening-up to a higher level.

He also asked for concerted efforts in the whole nation to achieve major targets and tasks throughout the year and to build a moderately prosperous society in an all-around way.

Premier Li said China will fully implement the policies of 'one country, two systems', the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong, the people of Macao governing Macao, and a high degree of autonomy for both regions.

It is imperative to act in strict compliance with China's Constitution and the basic laws of the two special administrative regions and to improve the systems and mechanisms for enforcing the basic laws, for steady and long-term practices of the 'one country, two systems' policy.

Premier Li said the Chinese mainland will continue to uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus as the political foundation, and resolutely oppose and contain any attempt to separate Taiwan from the country and external interference.

Efforts should be made to strengthen cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation, and promote the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Straits relations and China's reunification, he added.

China will adhere to the path of peaceful development, firmly safeguard China's sovereignty, national security, and development interests, uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, expand mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries, actively participate in the reform and development of the global governance system, and work together with the international community to make greater contributions to battling against the epidemic and promoting world economic recovery and growth, Premier Li said.

Hailing the achievements made by the Chinese people, Premier Li called for more pragmatic and creative efforts in the future and upholding the authority of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core.

He also asked for more hard work to forge ahead and build China into a great, modern, socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful, and realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Accompanied by joyful music, guests from home and abroad drank a toast to the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, to prosperity for the country, good health, and happiness for the Chinese people, and to the hope of everlasting friendship with people from other countries.

Vice-Premier Han Zheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, hosted the reception.

Senior officials, heads of government departments and democratic parties, representatives of Party members, non-party personages, ethnic minorities, prominent individuals in COVID-19 prevention, and other fields, international organizations, ambassadors, and foreign experts also attended the reception.