2020 AFP Strategic Role of Treasury Survey 09/09/2020

The 2020 AFP Strategic Role of Treasury Survey, supported by Marsh & McLennan, examines the strategic role of treasurers at organizations. This year's report studies the shift in emphasis on functions by treasury, the critical gaps in skills/competencies for treasury leaders and their teams during COVID-19 and post pandemic, and the role of technology within treasury in the next three years.

Over eighty percent of treasury professionals believe there is a greater or significantly greater value assigned to treasury during the COVID-19 crisis. Sixty-eight percent of survey respondents believe that this enhanced value of treasury will continue in the next three years. The skills and competencies considered to be important for treasury leaders during the COVID-19 crisis are similar to those predicted to be important in the next three years: communication, the ability to collaborate and being a strategic thinker. Significant gaps also exist for treasury teams in the areas of prioritization and organization, communication and analytical skills.

