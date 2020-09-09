Log in
2020 AFP Strategic Role of Treasury Survey 09/09/2020

09/09/2020 | 06:40am EDT

The 2020 AFP Strategic Role of Treasury Survey, supported by Marsh & McLennan, examines the strategic role of treasurers at organizations. This year's report studies the shift in emphasis on functions by treasury, the critical gaps in skills/competencies for treasury leaders and their teams during COVID-19 and post pandemic, and the role of technology within treasury in the next three years.

Over eighty percent of treasury professionals believe there is a greater or significantly greater value assigned to treasury during the COVID-19 crisis. Sixty-eight percent of survey respondents believe that this enhanced value of treasury will continue in the next three years. The skills and competencies considered to be important for treasury leaders during the COVID-19 crisis are similar to those predicted to be important in the next three years: communication, the ability to collaborate and being a strategic thinker. Significant gaps also exist for treasury teams in the areas of prioritization and organization, communication and analytical skills.

Press Inquiries:

Contact pr@afponline.org or call 301.907.2862 for more in-depth information, to read the full report or to arrange an interview with the AFP Research team.

Disclaimer

Association for Financial Professionals Inc. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 10:39:02 UTC
