Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2020 Annual Economic and Financial Review Highlights Setback in ECCU Economies

06/16/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The findings of the 2020 Annual Economic and Financial Review reveal that the economies of the ECCU countries suffered significant setback in 2020, mainly because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) produces the Report twice per year. The Acting Deputy Director and Economist at the Research Department, Beverley Labadie, is guest on this week's episode of ECCB Connects. In highlighted the key findings of the Report, she explains that the ECCU economies contracted by 14 per cent. The Tourism Industry which is a major money earner for the countries, registered the highest decline of 65.4 per cent.

Labadie says that with many individuals losing part or all of their livelihoods during the period, governments have had to provide financial assistance and that resulted in increased expenditure. The governments also recorded decrease revenues. In light of this reality, Labadie says that it is hardly surprising that all eight ECCU countries registered contractions in economic activity.

She added that over the past two decades, before 2020, the last time the region registered a sharp downward spike was in 2009, when economic activity fell by about six per cent

However, the ECCB is optimistic that the affected sectors, including the hotel, agriculture and manufacturing industries, will perform better in 2021.

For more information on the findings of the 2020 ECCB Economic and Financial Review, check out this week's episode of ECCB Connects.

Disclaimer

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 21:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pCan new technology solve the global housing crisis?
PU
05:58pINTESA SANPAOLO S P A  : becomes Official Partner of the NBA in Italy
PU
05:58pOTRS  : Improve Customer Service for Your Business
PU
05:56pKEEP FLOWIN' : GE Spins Up Supercomputer Models To Zero In On Energy Loss In Turbines
PU
05:56pFirst-Ever Global Food Allergy Virtual Summit is Aug. 13-15
PR
05:54pTWO HARBORS INVESTMENT  : Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
05:54pBHP  : Potash briefing
PU
05:54p2020 Annual Economic and Financial Review Highlights Setback in ECCU Economies
PU
05:54pUNITE HERE LOCAL 11  : Asks Small Business Administration Questions Regarding $1.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program Loans to the Los Serranos Golf Club
BU
05:52pREV  : E-one® dealer 1200 degrees announces major expansion of its techno feu branch in quebec
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
2Fed signals rate hikes for 2023, start of bond-buying taper talks
3How yesterday’s data could affect Fed policy
4Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Amazon, HCA Healthcare, Select Medical, Tesco, HSBC...

HOT NEWS