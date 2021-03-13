Log in
2020 Annual Operating & Financial Review

03/13/2021 | 05:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Operating and Financial Review Year Ended December 31, 2020

Set out below is a review of the activities, results of operations and financial condition of Uranium One Inc. ("Uranium One") and its subsidiaries and joint ventures (collectively, the "Corporation") for the year ended December 31, 2020. Information herein is presented as of March 12, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the notes thereto (referred to herein as the "consolidated financial statements"). The Corporation's consolidated financial statements and the financial data set out herein have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") ("IFRS" or "GAAP"). All amounts are in US dollars and tabular amounts are in millions, except where otherwise indicated. Canadian dollars are referred to herein as C$, Russian Rubles are referred to herein as Rubles or RUB. The functional currency of Uranium One is the US dollar.

All references herein to pounds are to pounds of U3O8.

Uranium One's unsecured Ruble-denominated bonds are listed on the Moscow Exchange.

Additional information about the Corporation and its business and operations can be found on the Corporation's website www.uranium1.com.

This Operating and Financial Review includes certain forward-looking statements. Please refer to "Forward-Looking Statements and Other Information".

Highlights

OPERATIONAL

  • Total attributable production during 2020 was 11.1 million pounds, compared with total attributable production of 12.0 million pounds during 2019.

  • The average total cash cost per pound sold of produced material was $6.2 and $6.5 per pound during 2020 and 2019, respectively.

FINANCIAL

  • Attributable sales volumes of produced material for 2020 were 11.8 million pounds sold from the Corporation's operations and joint ventures compared to 12.1 million pounds sold during 2019. Attributable sales volumes of produced material and purchased material together were 13.3 million pounds, a 6% decrease compared to the sales volume of 14.2 million pounds in 2019.

  • Headline revenue was $417.5 million in 2020, compared to $394.1 million in 2019. This includes revenue from produced and purchased material.

  • Attributable revenues consistent with the Corporation's segment reporting, which includes revenues from its interests in equity accounted investees, amounted to $419.3 million in 2020, compared to $392.7 million in 2019.

  • The average realized sales price of produced material during 2020 was $30 per pound, compared to $28 per pound in 2019. The average spot price in 2020 was $30 per pound compared to $26 per pound in 2019.

  • Gross profit was $159.9 million during 2020, compared to gross profit of $114.4 million in 2019.

  • Gross profit, including the Corporation's share of gross profit from equity accounted investees, totaled $184.6 million in 2020, a 39% increase compared to $133.0 million in 2019, mainly due to higher realized sales prices.

  • Net earnings for 2020 were $88.3 million or $0.09 per share, compared to net loss of $1.0 million or $nil per share for 2019. The increase in earnings in 2020 compared to 2019 was mainly due to a higher gross profit, a positive effect of foreign exchange gain due to devaluation of the Russian Ruble and the Kazakh tenge, gain on derecognition of liability for escrowed funds of $15.5 million, and a smaller loss from impairment of non-current assets.

  • The adjusted net earnings for 2020 were $112.6 million or $0.12 per share after exclusion of net foreign exchange gain of $32.9 million, gain on derecognition of liability for escrowed funds of $15.5 million, Ruble Bond non-hedge derivative loss of $32.6 million, loss from change in estimates of contractual obligation on increased production capacity of the Karatau Uranium Mine of $14.4 million, loss from impairment of financial assets of $15.5 million, Ruble bond hedge derivative loss of $7.6 million and loss from impairment of US assets of $2.6 million compared to an adjusted net earnings of $58.8 million or $0.06 per share for 2019.

Key Statistics

TOTAL ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION

Q1 2020

Attributable commercial production (lbs U3O8)

Akdala

336,500

South Inkai

686,600

Karatau

748,900

Akbastau

481,100

Zarechnoye

237,700

Kharasan

288,200

Total attributable production (1)

2,778,900

TOTAL ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION

FY 2020

FY 2019

Attributable commercial production (lbs U3O8)

Akdala

1,383,100

1,456,000

South Inkai

2,744,300

2,911,800

Karatau

3,208,400

3,369,000

Akbastau

1,771,900

2,008,700

Zarechnoye

869,700

1,008,500

Kharasan

1,138,500

1,248,000

Willow Creek

-

-

Total attributable production (1)

11,115,900

12,002,000

Notes:

(1)

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

324,600

636,600

657,500

374,200

160,800

250,200

376,000

692,500

878,700

415,500

228,100

292,900

346,000

728,600

923,400

501,100

243,100

307,100

2,403,900

2,883,800

3,049,300

There may be minor arithmetical differences due to rounding-off and conversion of metric tonnes of uranium (t U) into pounds of U3O8 (lbs).

FINANCIAL

FY 2020

FY 2019

Attributable production (lbs U3O8) (1)

11,115,900

12,002,000

Attributable sales (lbs) (1) - Produced material

11,834,200

12,071,300

Average realized sales price ($ per lb) (2) - Produced material

30

28

Average total cash cost per pound sold ($ per lb)(2) - Produced material

6

7

Revenues ($ millions) - as reported on consolidated income statement

417.5

394.1

Attributable revenues ($ millions)(2)

419.3

392.7

Gross profit ($ millions) - as reported on consolidated income statement

159.9

114.4

Attributable gross profit ($ millions)(2)

184.6

133.0

Net earnings (loss) ($ millions)

88.3

(1.0)

Net earnings per share - basic and diluted ($ per share)

0.09

-

Adjusted net earnings ($ millions)(2)

112.6

58.8

Adjusted net earnings per share - basic ($ per share)(2)

0.12

0.06

Notes:

(1)

Attributable production pounds and attributable sales pounds are from assets owned and from joint ventures in commercial production during the period. All figures are rounded to reflect appropriate levels of confidence. Columns may not add up correctly due to rounding.

(2)

The Corporation has included the following non-GAAP performance measures: average realized sales price per pound - produced material, average total cash cost per pound sold - produced material, attributable revenues, attributable gross profit, adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per share. See the section on "Non-GAAP Measures".

Overview

Uranium One is a British Columbia-incorporated, Canadian-resident corporation engaged through subsidiaries and joint ventures in the mining, production, purchase and sale of uranium, and in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of uranium in Kazakhstan, the United States and Tanzania.

The common shares of Uranium One are currently 100% owned by subsidiaries of Russia's State Atomic Energy Company "ROSATOM" ("ROSATOM"), the

Russian state-owned nuclear industry operator. In Kazakhstan, the Corporation holds a 70% interest in the Southern Mining and Chemical Company LLP joint venture ("SMCC"), which owns the Akdala and South Inkai Uranium Mines, a 50% interest in the Karatau joint operation ("Karatau LLP"), which owns the Karatau Uranium Mine, a 50% interest in the Akbastau joint operations ("JSC Akbastau"), which owns the Akbastau Uranium Mine, a 49.98% interest in the Zarechnoye joint venture ("JSC Zarechnoye"), which owns the Zarechnoye Uranium Mine, a 30% interest in the Khorasan-U LLP joint venture ("Khorasan-U"), which owns the Kharasan Uranium Mine, and a 19% interest in the SKZ-U LLP joint venture ("SKZ-U"), which owns a sulphuric acid plant

near Kharasan as an additional source of sulphuric acid for its operations. In addition, the Corporation holds a 30% interest in the Kyzylkum LLP joint venture ("Kyzylkum") which provides mine development, extraction and processing services for the Kharasan Uranium Mine. In the United States, the Corporation

owns the Willow Creek uranium mine and projects in the Powder River and Great Divide basins in Wyoming. The Corporation owns a 13.9% interest in Mantra Resources Pty Limited ("Mantra"), a subsidiary of which, Mantra Tanzania Ltd. ("Mantra Tanzania"), owns the Mkuju River Project in Tanzania. The

Corporation also owns uranium exploration properties in the United States.

Decrease of U3O8 Production

During the 2020 financial year the Corporation's joint ventures in Kazakhstan revised their production for 2021, such that production for 2021 is expected to be lower than the permitted production capacity for the mines operated by those joint ventures.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Uranium One Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 10:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
