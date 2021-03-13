2020 Annual Operating & Financial Review

Operating and Financial Review Year Ended December 31, 2020

Set out below is a review of the activities, results of operations and financial condition of Uranium One Inc. ("Uranium One") and its subsidiaries and joint ventures (collectively, the "Corporation") for the year ended December 31, 2020. Information herein is presented as of March 12, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the notes thereto (referred to herein as the "consolidated financial statements"). The Corporation's consolidated financial statements and the financial data set out herein have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") ("IFRS" or "GAAP"). All amounts are in US dollars and tabular amounts are in millions, except where otherwise indicated. Canadian dollars are referred to herein as C$, Russian Rubles are referred to herein as Rubles or RUB. The functional currency of Uranium One is the US dollar.

All references herein to pounds are to pounds of U3O8.

Uranium One's unsecured Ruble-denominated bonds are listed on the Moscow Exchange.

Highlights

OPERATIONAL

 Total attributable production during 2020 was 11.1 million pounds, compared with total attributable production of 12.0 million pounds during 2019.

 The average total cash cost per pound sold of produced material was $6.2 and $6.5 per pound during 2020 and 2019, respectively.

FINANCIAL

 Attributable sales volumes of produced material for 2020 were 11.8 million pounds sold from the Corporation's operations and joint ventures compared to 12.1 million pounds sold during 2019. Attributable sales volumes of produced material and purchased material together were 13.3 million pounds, a 6% decrease compared to the sales volume of 14.2 million pounds in 2019.

 Headline revenue was $417.5 million in 2020, compared to $394.1 million in 2019. This includes revenue from produced and purchased material.

 Attributable revenues consistent with the Corporation's segment reporting, which includes revenues from its interests in equity accounted investees, amounted to $419.3 million in 2020, compared to $392.7 million in 2019.

 The average realized sales price of produced material during 2020 was $30 per pound, compared to $28 per pound in 2019. The average spot price in 2020 was $30 per pound compared to $26 per pound in 2019.

 Gross profit was $159.9 million during 2020, compared to gross profit of $114.4 million in 2019.

 Gross profit, including the Corporation's share of gross profit from equity accounted investees, totaled $184.6 million in 2020, a 39% increase compared to $133.0 million in 2019, mainly due to higher realized sales prices.

 Net earnings for 2020 were $88.3 million or $0.09 per share, compared to net loss of $1.0 million or $nil per share for 2019. The increase in earnings in 2020 compared to 2019 was mainly due to a higher gross profit, a positive effect of foreign exchange gain due to devaluation of the Russian Ruble and the Kazakh tenge, gain on derecognition of liability for escrowed funds of $15.5 million, and a smaller loss from impairment of non-current assets.

 The adjusted net earnings for 2020 were $112.6 million or $0.12 per share after exclusion of net foreign exchange gain of $32.9 million, gain on derecognition of liability for escrowed funds of $15.5 million, Ruble Bond non-hedge derivative loss of $32.6 million, loss from change in estimates of contractual obligation on increased production capacity of the Karatau Uranium Mine of $14.4 million, loss from impairment of financial assets of $15.5 million, Ruble bond hedge derivative loss of $7.6 million and loss from impairment of US assets of $2.6 million compared to an adjusted net earnings of $58.8 million or $0.06 per share for 2019.

Key Statistics

TOTAL ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION Q1 2020 Attributable commercial production (lbs U3O8) Akdala 336,500 South Inkai 686,600 Karatau 748,900 Akbastau 481,100 Zarechnoye 237,700 Kharasan 288,200 Total attributable production (1) 2,778,900 TOTAL ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION FY 2020 FY 2019 Attributable commercial production (lbs U3O8) Akdala 1,383,100 1,456,000 South Inkai 2,744,300 2,911,800 Karatau 3,208,400 3,369,000 Akbastau 1,771,900 2,008,700 Zarechnoye 869,700 1,008,500 Kharasan 1,138,500 1,248,000 Willow Creek - - Total attributable production (1) 11,115,900 12,002,000 Notes: (1)

Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 324,600 636,600 657,500 374,200 160,800 250,200 376,000 692,500 878,700 415,500 228,100 292,900 346,000 728,600 923,400 501,100 243,100 307,100 2,403,900 2,883,800 3,049,300

There may be minor arithmetical differences due to rounding-off and conversion of metric tonnes of uranium (t U) into pounds of U3O8 (lbs).

FINANCIAL FY 2020 FY 2019 Attributable production (lbs U3O8) (1) 11,115,900 12,002,000 Attributable sales (lbs) (1) - Produced material 11,834,200 12,071,300 Average realized sales price ($ per lb) (2) - Produced material 30 28 Average total cash cost per pound sold ($ per lb)(2) - Produced material 6 7 Revenues ($ millions) - as reported on consolidated income statement 417.5 394.1 Attributable revenues ($ millions)(2) 419.3 392.7 Gross profit ($ millions) - as reported on consolidated income statement 159.9 114.4 Attributable gross profit ($ millions)(2) 184.6 133.0 Net earnings (loss) ($ millions) 88.3 (1.0) Net earnings per share - basic and diluted ($ per share) 0.09 - Adjusted net earnings ($ millions)(2) 112.6 58.8 Adjusted net earnings per share - basic ($ per share)(2) 0.12 0.06 Notes: (1)

Attributable production pounds and attributable sales pounds are from assets owned and from joint ventures in commercial production during the period. All figures are rounded to reflect appropriate levels of confidence. Columns may not add up correctly due to rounding.

(2)

The Corporation has included the following non-GAAP performance measures: average realized sales price per pound - produced material, average total cash cost per pound sold - produced material, attributable revenues, attributable gross profit, adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per share. See the section on "Non-GAAP Measures".

Overview

Uranium One is a British Columbia-incorporated, Canadian-resident corporation engaged through subsidiaries and joint ventures in the mining, production, purchase and sale of uranium, and in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of uranium in Kazakhstan, the United States and Tanzania.

The common shares of Uranium One are currently 100% owned by subsidiaries of Russia's State Atomic Energy Company "ROSATOM" ("ROSATOM"), the

Russian state-owned nuclear industry operator. In Kazakhstan, the Corporation holds a 70% interest in the Southern Mining and Chemical Company LLP joint venture ("SMCC"), which owns the Akdala and South Inkai Uranium Mines, a 50% interest in the Karatau joint operation ("Karatau LLP"), which owns the Karatau Uranium Mine, a 50% interest in the Akbastau joint operations ("JSC Akbastau"), which owns the Akbastau Uranium Mine, a 49.98% interest in the Zarechnoye joint venture ("JSC Zarechnoye"), which owns the Zarechnoye Uranium Mine, a 30% interest in the Khorasan-U LLP joint venture ("Khorasan-U"), which owns the Kharasan Uranium Mine, and a 19% interest in the SKZ-U LLP joint venture ("SKZ-U"), which owns a sulphuric acid plant

near Kharasan as an additional source of sulphuric acid for its operations. In addition, the Corporation holds a 30% interest in the Kyzylkum LLP joint venture ("Kyzylkum") which provides mine development, extraction and processing services for the Kharasan Uranium Mine. In the United States, the Corporation

owns the Willow Creek uranium mine and projects in the Powder River and Great Divide basins in Wyoming. The Corporation owns a 13.9% interest in Mantra Resources Pty Limited ("Mantra"), a subsidiary of which, Mantra Tanzania Ltd. ("Mantra Tanzania"), owns the Mkuju River Project in Tanzania. The

Corporation also owns uranium exploration properties in the United States.

Decrease of U3O8 Production

During the 2020 financial year the Corporation's joint ventures in Kazakhstan revised their production for 2021, such that production for 2021 is expected to be lower than the permitted production capacity for the mines operated by those joint ventures.