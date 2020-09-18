





Date

September 18, 2020

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers

All Risk Management Agency Field Offices

All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 9/18/2020

Subject:

2020 Crop Year Rainfall Index June - July Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage, Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage

Background

In accordance with Section 8 of the Rainfall and Vegetation Index Plan Common Policy Basic Provisions, final grid indices and payment calculation factors have been determined and approved for the following:

Action

By close of business today, final grid indices and payment calculation factors will be available in the Actuarial Information Browser and Actuarial Data Master in the following formats:

Actuarial Information Browser (AIB) online reporting application: webapp.rma.usda.gov/apps/actuarialinformationbrowser/

Actuarial Data Master (ADM) bulk data file download: ftp://ftp.rma.usda.gov/pub/References/actuarial_data_master/

In accordance with section 8(d), any payments owed shall be issued no later than 60 days from the date of this notice