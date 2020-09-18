Log in
2020 Crop Year Rainfall Index June – July Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage, Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage

09/18/2020 | 04:45pm EDT
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-20-068

Date

September 18, 2020

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 9/18/2020

Subject:

2020 Crop Year Rainfall Index June - July Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage, Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage

Background

In accordance with Section 8 of the Rainfall and Vegetation Index Plan Common Policy Basic Provisions, final grid indices and payment calculation factors have been determined and approved for the following:

  • 2020 Crop Year Rainfall Index June - July Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage, Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage

Action

By close of business today, final grid indices and payment calculation factors will be available in the Actuarial Information Browser and Actuarial Data Master in the following formats:

In accordance with section 8(d), any payments owed shall be issued no later than 60 days from the date of this notice

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 20:44:01 UTC
