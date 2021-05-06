2020 Impact Report: Finding Opportunities for Positive Change in Challenging Year

Domini Impact Investments LLC, a women-led impact investment firm, has published the Domini Funds 2020 Impact Report, which highlights how investors came together to harness the power of finance to build a better world—despite the world 2020 delivered.

In particular, the report underscores 2020’s most crucial topics—our climate crisis, the novel coronavirus pandemic, and racial and gender inequality. Each of these pressing themes is presented in context with how Domini sets its investment standards, puts its position as an investor to work for positive change, and invests to build vibrant communities. “Impact is when what’s ideal becomes what’s real,” says CEO Carole Laible. “This report is our reality.”

Key Impact Highlights:

Invested over $20 million in green, social, and sustainability bonds to support the low-carbon transition and over $1.1 million with Community Development Financial Institutions to support access to capital for underserved communities

Refined and enhanced our key performance indicators (KPIs) to codify diversity metrics universally across all industries to better capture risks and opportunities throughout our research process

Updated key performance indicators (KPIs) for the financial sector to further address climate change and deforestation

Engaged 675 companies and issuers (52% U.S., 48% non-U.S.) with over 1,000 contacts on topics including: frontline worker health and safety, forest and Artic preservation, board diversity, climate change, and public health.

Filed our 300th shareholder proposal to work with companies on their social and environmental impacts

Launched two new mutual funds: the Domini Sustainable Solutions Fund and the Domini International Opportunities Fund

To find out more about these initiatives and highlights, download our report: www.domini.com/2020Impact

About Domini Impact Investments LLC:

Domini Impact Investments LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser specializing exclusively in impact investing. Domini serves individual and institutional investors who wish to create positive social and environmental outcomes while seeking competitive financial returns. Domini applies social, environmental and governance standards to all its investments, believing they help identify opportunities to provide strong financial rewards to its fund shareholders while also helping to create a more just and sustainable economic system.



