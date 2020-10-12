2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Oct 12 (Reuters) - -With three weeks to go until election
day, President Donald Trump tries to put his COVID-19 diagnosis
behind him by kicking off his return to the campaign trail with
a rally in the battleground state of Florida.
-U.S. networks aim for credibility, not speed, on Nov. 3 as
executives recall hasty projections on election night in 2000
which were later retracted.
-How does the Electoral College work? The role of electoral
votes and how they affect the result of a U.S. presidential
election.
-Twitter flags a Trump tweet in which he claims he is immune to
coronavirus. The social media platform left it up but added the
disclaimer that it violates rules about misleading information
related to COVID-19.
-Democratic challenger Joe Biden says 'chicanery' at the polls
is the only way he can lose the election, amid Trump's efforts
to suppress the vote and cast doubt on the security of mail-in
ballots.
-With three weeks to go until the election, a court ruling
allows the Republican governor of Texas to continue limiting
counties in his state to a single drop-off site for absentee
ballots.
-A Pennsylvania judge dismisses a lawsuit by Trump's re-election
campaign to block drop boxes in the state, as the U.S. faces its
largest test of voting by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE
In a rare show of support, Swedish climate activist Greta
Thunberg tweets her endorsement of Joe Biden and says climate
change and the environment are on the line.
INVESTOR VIEW
Goldman Sachs says the election result will not impact its
bullish oil and natural gas outlook but added a significant
Democratic victory would be beneficial for the
sectors.
BY THE NUMBERS
People in seven European countries overwhelmingly want Joe Biden
to win the election, an opinion poll shows with 80% of Danes and
58% of Italians supporting the Democratic candidate. However,
barely 10% think the vote will be fully free and fair.
ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL
Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct 12:
-Latest updates from the White House as Trump's doctor says he
is no longer a transmission risk following a COVID-19 test
-Trump rally in Sanford, Florida
-Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll from six battleground states:
Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North
Carolina (5 p.m. ET/2100 GMT)
-The Oct. 15 presidential debate is officially cancelled.
(Reporting by Gayle Issa; Editing by Giles Elgood)