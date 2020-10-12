Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 06:06am EDT

Oct 12 (Reuters) - -With three weeks to go until election day, President Donald Trump tries to put his COVID-19 diagnosis behind him by kicking off his return to the campaign trail with a rally in the battleground state of Florida. -U.S. networks aim for credibility, not speed, on Nov. 3 as executives recall hasty projections on election night in 2000 which were later retracted. -How does the Electoral College work? The role of electoral votes and how they affect the result of a U.S. presidential election.

-Twitter flags a Trump tweet in which he claims he is immune to coronavirus. The social media platform left it up but added the disclaimer that it violates rules about misleading information related to COVID-19.

-Democratic challenger Joe Biden says 'chicanery' at the polls is the only way he can lose the election, amid Trump's efforts to suppress the vote and cast doubt on the security of mail-in ballots. -With three weeks to go until the election, a court ruling allows the Republican governor of Texas to continue limiting counties in his state to a single drop-off site for absentee ballots. -A Pennsylvania judge dismisses a lawsuit by Trump's re-election campaign to block drop boxes in the state, as the U.S. faces its largest test of voting by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE In a rare show of support, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg tweets her endorsement of Joe Biden and says climate change and the environment are on the line. INVESTOR VIEW Goldman Sachs says the election result will not impact its bullish oil and natural gas outlook but added a significant Democratic victory would be beneficial for the sectors.

BY THE NUMBERS People in seven European countries overwhelmingly want Joe Biden to win the election, an opinion poll shows with 80% of Danes and 58% of Italians supporting the Democratic candidate. However, barely 10% think the vote will be fully free and fair.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct 12:

-Latest updates from the White House as Trump's doctor says he is no longer a transmission risk following a COVID-19 test

-Trump rally in Sanford, Florida

-Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll from six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina (5 p.m. ET/2100 GMT) -The Oct. 15 presidential debate is officially cancelled.

Refinitiv customers can find more 2020 U.S. Election content on the Election App ( https://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 ) on Eikon or Workspace.

Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election (Reporting by Gayle Issa; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.35% 42.3 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED -1.64% 69.15 Delayed Quote.-45.42%
SANFORD LIMITED -0.72% 5.51 End-of-day quote.-30.69%
WTI -0.55% 39.997 Delayed Quote.-34.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:21aNew Apple 'iPhone 12' to offer 5G speeds U.S. networks can't deliver
RE
06:20aSwiss report 4,068 new coronavirus cases over the weekend
RE
06:20aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : CBB Sukuk Al-Salam Securities Oversubscribed (October 12th, 2020)
PU
06:19aUK shopper numbers fall for third straight week - Springboard
RE
06:13aEU moving towards fiscal union with pandemic recovery plan - German FinMin
RE
06:11aJapan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
RE
06:07aANALYSIS : Investment strategy based on reducing risk faces its own challenge
RE
06:06a2020 U.S. ELECTION : What you need to know right now
RE
06:05aROBERT WILSON : Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson win 2020 Nobel economics prize for work on auction theory
RE
06:05aExcessive rains, pest attack trims Indian soybean crop - trade body
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks scale five-week highs on China's post-holiday surge
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron CEO Bruno Cathomen to step down in mid-2021
3COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : to be carbon neutral in 2020 12 October 2020
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Gets $486 Million From US Government to Fund Covid-19 Research
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group