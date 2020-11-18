2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Nov 18 (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden will meet
healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis
in a virtual event on Wednesday, while President Donald Trump
faces more legal hurdles to overturn his election loss.
-A judge appeared skeptical of Trump's request to block
officials from certifying Biden's victory in Pennsylvania,
underscoring the difficulties the Trump campaign has faced in
challenging the outcome of the U.S. election.
-Trump's campaign announced a lawsuit to halt Biden's victory in
Nevada, the latest in a flurry of challenges that legal experts
have said will not change the election's outcome.
-As the battle for control of the U.S. Senate intensified in
Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff suggested an ally of
Trump may have committed a crime in approaching the top state
election official about vote counting.
-U.S. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has agreed to debate
Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in December, her spokesman
said, setting up a face-off in one of a pair of runoff races
that will decide control of the Senate.
-Trump fired top cybersecurity official Chris Krebs in a message
on Twitter, accusing him without evidence of making a "highly
inaccurate" statement affirming the election was secure and
rejecting claims of fraud.
-Republican senators attacked the chief executives of Facebook
and Twitter for what they called censorship of Trump and his
allies during the U.S. election while Democrats bemoaned the
spread of misinformation on social media.
GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE
-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a "warm conversation"
with President-elect Biden, Netanyahu's office said, in a
delayed and clear acknowledgement of Biden's election defeat of
the Israeli leader's ally Trump.
-A majority of Mexicans support President Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador's decision to hold off congratulating Biden so far on
his victory in the U.S. presidential election, an opinion poll
showed.
-Europe will not be able to provide for its own security without
U.S. and NATO help for decades to come, Germany's defence
minister said, rejecting French President Emmanuel Macron's call
for an independent European defence strategy.
INVESTOR VIEW
Berkshire Hathaway Inc's new bet on the U.S. pharmaceutical
industry signals hope for shares of large drug companies, which
have lagged a broad market rally amid concern about efforts to
rein in prescription drug prices.
BY THE NUMBERS
About half of all Republicans believe Trump "rightfully won" the
U.S. election but that it was stolen from him by widespread
voter fraud that favored Democratic President-elect Joe Biden,
according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.
ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL
Expected events and Reuters coverage on Nov. 18:
-Monitoring progress of legal challenges by the Trump
re-election campaign alleging election fraud
