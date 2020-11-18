Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 06:05am EST

Nov 18 (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden will meet healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis in a virtual event on Wednesday, while President Donald Trump faces more legal hurdles to overturn his election loss.

-A judge appeared skeptical of Trump's request to block officials from certifying Biden's victory in Pennsylvania, underscoring the difficulties the Trump campaign has faced in challenging the outcome of the U.S. election.

-Trump's campaign announced a lawsuit to halt Biden's victory in Nevada, the latest in a flurry of challenges that legal experts have said will not change the election's outcome.

-As the battle for control of the U.S. Senate intensified in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff suggested an ally of Trump may have committed a crime in approaching the top state election official about vote counting.

-U.S. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in December, her spokesman said, setting up a face-off in one of a pair of runoff races that will decide control of the Senate. -Trump fired top cybersecurity official Chris Krebs in a message on Twitter, accusing him without evidence of making a "highly inaccurate" statement affirming the election was secure and rejecting claims of fraud. -Republican senators attacked the chief executives of Facebook and Twitter for what they called censorship of Trump and his allies during the U.S. election while Democrats bemoaned the spread of misinformation on social media.

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE -Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a "warm conversation" with President-elect Biden, Netanyahu's office said, in a delayed and clear acknowledgement of Biden's election defeat of the Israeli leader's ally Trump.

-A majority of Mexicans support President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's decision to hold off congratulating Biden so far on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, an opinion poll showed. -Europe will not be able to provide for its own security without U.S. and NATO help for decades to come, Germany's defence minister said, rejecting French President Emmanuel Macron's call for an independent European defence strategy.

INVESTOR VIEW Berkshire Hathaway Inc's new bet on the U.S. pharmaceutical industry signals hope for shares of large drug companies, which have lagged a broad market rally amid concern about efforts to rein in prescription drug prices.

BY THE NUMBERS About half of all Republicans believe Trump "rightfully won" the U.S. election but that it was stolen from him by widespread voter fraud that favored Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Nov. 18: -Monitoring progress of legal challenges by the Trump re-election campaign alleging election fraud

Refinitiv customers see more election coverage on the Election App at https://amers1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 on Eikon or Workspace.

Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election.

(Reporting by Gayle Issa; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:31aGUS CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE : Harmonized Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP)
PU
06:26aOil rises on hopes for delay to OPEC+ supply increase
RE
06:23aWorld stocks edge higher on vaccine hopes, dollar slips
RE
06:18aBerkshire's bet a bright spot in gloomy year for Big Pharma stocks
RE
06:17aChina's Xi to take spotlight at Asia-Pacific summit in Trump's absence
RE
06:17aLowe's forecasts holiday profit below estimates
RE
06:17aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF LEBANON : The President was briefed about the results of the Defense Minister's visit to Iraq, and was informed on measures in combatting Corona virus, by the Interior Minister.
PU
06:14aPATRICIA POPPE : PG&E appoints Patricia Poppe as chief executive officer
RE
06:14aGM WILL ANNOUNCE BOOSTED SPENDING PLANS FOR EVS ON THURSDAY : sources
RE
06:14aEU advises temporary, targeted government spend on COVID recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
2Oil rises on hopes for delay to OPEC+ supply increase
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. to approve 737 MAX return as Boeing faces strong headwinds
4Bitcoin breaks $18,000 with all-time high in sight
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : Airlines scramble to prepare for ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group