2021-0233 - Reinstatement – CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CNFA)

le 16 février/Feburyar 2021
Effective immediately, CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. will be reinstated for trading.
The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.
À compter de maintenant CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. sera rétablie à des fins de négociation.
La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut ayant donné lieu à la suspension.
Date:
le 16 février /February 2021
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
CNFA
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com
