2021-0441 – New Listing - ACME Lithium Inc. (ACME)

04/26/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
Le 26 avril/April 2021

The common shares of ACME Lithium Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

ACME Lithium Inc. is a junior mineral exploration company, focused on exploring and developing the FLV Claims, being 81 lode mining claims totalling approximately 1620 acres in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which is prospective for lithium contained in tertiary claystones.

___________________________

Les actions ordinaires de ACME Lithium Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.co m à la date de négociation.

ACME Lithium Inc. est une société d'exploration minière junior, axée sur l'exploration et le développement des claims FLV, soit 81 claims miniers filonaux totalisant environ 1620 acres dans le comté d'Esmeralda, Nevada, qui est potentiel pour le lithium contenu dans les argiles tertiaires.

Issuer/Émetteur: ACME Lithium Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/NouveauSymbole(s): ACME
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 26 463 647
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 11 967 857
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 00472A 10 6
ISIN: CA 00472A 10 6 6
Boardlot/Quotité: 1000
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 28 avril/April 2021
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 septembre/September
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for ACME. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com

Disclaimer

CNSX Markets Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 18:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
