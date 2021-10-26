Log in
2021/10/26Premier: China, ASEAN to launch joint feasibility study about ACFTA

10/26/2021 | 11:26am EDT
BEIJING - China will work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to officially launch the joint feasibility study to identify other areas for possible inclusion in further enhancing the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA), Premier Li Keqiang said on Oct 26.

Premier Li made the remarks when attending the 24th China-ASEAN Summit. He noted that China and ASEAN countries need to harness their strengths of geographical proximity and industrial complementarity to pursue regional economic integration at a higher level.

The joint feasibility study will focus on the digital economy, green economy and other new areas of cooperation, and make the bilateral and regional economic and trade relations more mutually beneficial, open and inclusive, according to the Premier.

