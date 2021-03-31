Log in
2021 B2B Marketing Exchange Live Event Canceled – B2B Marketing Exchange: Next-Level ABM to Take Place Online June 7-9, 2021

03/31/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
Demand Gen Report Cancels In-Person Flagship #B2BMX Event In Scottsdale, Ariz; Introduces New #B2BMX Online Event In Q2.

In light of ongoing travel restrictions as well as associated government restrictions and limitations on large group gatherings, the Demand Gen Report team has decided to cancel the annual B2B Marketing Exchange (#B2BMX) live event. After consulting key sponsors and loyal attendees, the decision was made to ensure maximum success and safety for all involved.

Originally scheduled to take place February 22-24, 2021, then postponed until June of 2021, an in-person #B2BMX event will not take place in 2021. However, with many industry players still eager to network and engage with practitioners, experts and solution providers alike, Demand Gen Report has announced a brand new virtual event, B2B Marketing Exchange: Next-Level ABM, which will take place June 7-9, 2021.

On the heels of this year’s 10th annual B2B Marketing Exchange, which took place online in February and drew more than 3,000 registrants, the Demand Gen Report team has again tapped into their digital roots to reimagine a “virtual event” that fosters real engagement and connection. Post-event data and resounding feedback from attendees and sponsors stressed just how many B2B revenue teams are prioritizing improved account targeting and segmentation strategies and could benefit from a deep dive into account-based marketing (ABM). In response to that need, Next-Level ABM was born.

#B2BMX: Next-Level ABM will feature: Top-notch content presented by leading industry experts; access to world-class solution providers; 1:1 networking; hands-on, deep-dive educational sessions and much more.

Next-Level ABM is all about digging into the areas that are critical to successful ABM programs—specifically around audience targeting and segmentation,” said Andrew Gaffney, SVP & Editorial Director of Demand Gen Report. “Our aim is to provide B2B teams with practical and actionable ways to improve upon their ABM process and strategy. The event will provide foundational and tactical sessions focused on audience-based persona development, effective use of intent data, relevant content creation, campaign execution and measurement and strategic channel partnerships.”

Agenda updates and registration details for the online experience will be released in the coming weeks and months. In the meantime, those interested in attending can sign up to receive updates here and mark their calendars for June 7-9, 2021.

About Demand Gen Report

Demand Gen Report, a G3 Communications brand, is a targeted online publication that uncovers the strategies and solutions that help companies better align their sales and marketing organizations, and ultimately, drive growth. A key component of the publication’s editorial coverage focuses on the sales and marketing automation tools that enable companies to better measure and manage their multi-channel demand generation efforts.

About The B2B Marketing Exchange

Hosted by Demand Gen Report, the B2B Marketing Exchange (#B2BMX) is a multi-day educational and networking event focused on improving B2B revenue strategies and results. Now in its 10th year, the brand is expanding to include a new online experience, Next-Level ABM, which will delve deeper into all things ABM, June 7-9, 2021.


© Business Wire 2021
