2021 B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange Live Event Returns to Boston, Mass.

06/09/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
Demand Gen Report in Partnership with Titanium-Level Sponsor, Terminus, to Hold In-Person Event at the Encore Resort & Casino Boston Harbor, August 9-11, 2021.

For the first time in nearly 18 months, Demand Gen Report (DGR) will welcome the B2B sales and marketing community to meet in-person at the 3rd annual B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange (#B2BSMX), which will take place August 9-11, 2021 at the Encore Resort & Casino in Boston Harbor.

During its inception in 2019, this event was inspired by DGR’s popular flagship event, the B2B Marketing Exchange, and created to prove how sales and marketing could truly thrive “better together” by encouraging collaboration across traditional departments, silos and channels. This year, the DGR team is excited to bring the in the B2B sales and marketing community together again—this time, in an even more targeted and exclusive model that blends the best of both virtual and physical worlds.

#B2BSMX will feature:

  • A smaller, more focused group: 500 of the top B2B sales and marketing practitioners across industries
  • Focused content sessions and networking events: Speakers will include revenue leaders from both marketing and sales who are actively using innovative approaches to engage target accounts with relevance and value
  • Safe, comfortable learning environments: Meeting spaces and session formats designed to safely engage peers, analysts and top sales and marketing vendors
  • An integrated, omnichannel experience: A blended approach to digital and physical event planning will provide attendees with tools to customize agendas, pre-set meetings and engage with colleagues after gathering in person.

Representing some of the largest and fastest-growing solution providers in account-based marketing and demand generation, B2BSMX provides attendees the opportunity to meet with experts to tackle challenges such as how to optimize revenue operations and fine tune their go-to-market strategies to adjust to new realities.

“It's been a long time! In fact, #B2BMX in Feb. 2020 marked the last in-person event many of us attended. Now, we are thrilled to bring our community together again for the first time in more than a year,” said Andrew Gaffney, SVP & Editorial Director of Demand Gen Report. “While in-person events were on pause, we never stopped working to deliver exceptional online programs for our audience. So, we are equally excited to layer our virtual event expertise and functionality into this real-world event as well. With sponsor and attendee experience, as well as health and safety concerns, top of mind, we’ve reimagined an intimate, safe and engaging experience that will blend the absolute best of our physical and digital event capabilities.”

Agenda updates and registration details for the event will be released in the coming weeks and months. In the meantime, those interested in attending can sign up to receive updates here and mark their calendars for August 9-11, 2021. Brands interested in sponsoring this event can complete the B2BSMX sponsorship opportunities form.

About Demand Gen Report

Demand Gen Report, a G3 Communications brand, is a targeted online publication that uncovers the strategies and solutions that help companies better align their sales and marketing organizations, and ultimately, drive growth. A key component of the publication’s editorial coverage focuses on the sales and marketing automation tools that enable companies to better measure and manage their multi-channel demand generation efforts.

About The B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange

Hosted by Demand Gen Report, the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange (#B2BSMX) is a multi-day educational and networking event targeting transformational approaches to customer engagement and revenue creation for B2B organizations as they navigate today’s realities. #B2BSMX will provide a platform for leaders in marketing, sales and customer success with a strong focus on alignment and orchestration and is an event for every member of the revenue team.


© Business Wire 2021
