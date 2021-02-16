Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2021 Census also on social networks

02/16/2021 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16 February 2021

The Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) starts a campaign for the Population and Housing Census on social networks. A census page on Facebook and an Instagram profile were added to the existing social networks of the CZSO.

It is the aim of communicating the 2021 Census on social networks to address selected groups of people from the young to families with children to foreigners living in the territory of the Czech Republic. For that, the CZSO will use diverse formats of contributions, e.g. visuals, videos, quizzes, posts in foreign languages for national minorities or stories. Also several influencers (i.e. celebrities) who have a potential to address the given target group and persuade it that it has sense to get counted will participate in the campaign.

'We lead our campaign in a helpful and motivational mood. Although people are obliged by law to provide necessary data, we would like to persuade them that by actively filling in census forms (questionnaires) they will contribute to their better lives. Social networks will thus also increase awareness of usefulness and concrete utilisation of data from the Census,' Marek Rojíček, President of the CZSO, explains.

For the 2021 Census Facebook page, see https://www.facebook.com/scitani2021, for the Instagram profile see https://www.instagram.com/scitani2021/. The CZSO will also communicate about the Census on its existing social networks - Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The CZSO has prepared a comprehensive communication campaign for the 2021 Census, which besides social networks also includes online internet advertising, advertising spots in televisions or in the Czech Radio. Concurrently, it will offer to the public a wide information support via web pages of the Census, a contact centre, or a chatbot.

The aim of the Population and Housing Census is to obtain precise and up-to-date data that serve to make planning of many aspects of the public life including education, health and social care, or the integrated rescue system more effective. The 2021 Census is being prepared primarily as an online Census, first time ever in the history of our country. From 27 March, people can get counted in a simple and safe way over the Internet on the following website: https://www.scitani.cz/csu/scitani2021/home. They can thus fulfil their legal obligation easily from their homes without a need to be in contact with a census enumerator (census officer) or to visit a contact point of the Census.

Contact:
Jolana Voldánová
2021 Census spokeswomanMobile phone number: +420 704 659 357e-mail: jolana.voldanova@scitani.cz

Disclaimer

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 09:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/15BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : sells 220 shares of the Bank of Italy's Share Capital
PU
02/15PSI SOFTWARE : among Germany's top 10 climate-conscious companies according to Capital magazine
PU
02/15GIBUS PRESENTS IMPORTANT TECHNOLOGICAL NEWS FOR THE SUSTAINABILITY LINE : a kit for photovoltaic power and integrated LED lighting
PU
02/15DRILL HOLE H035 EXTENDS LISLE DEPOSIT : Intersected 1.00 g/t Gold EQ (0.73% Copper EQ) over 97.9m
PU
02/15Garry Kasparov at IMPROVATE Cybersecurity Conference is talking about Chess, IA and The Queen's Gambit
PR
02/15ALLIANZ : brings in new group financial controller
AQ
02/15Logistics Service Market to 2027 - CEVA Logistics, PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD., United Parcel Service (UPS), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK, Nippon Express, FedEx, DB Schen
AQ
02/15ERS GENOMICS : and ZeClinics Sign CRISPR/Cas9 License Agreement
BU
02/15Going all-in? Investors' cash levels dip to 2013 pre-taper-tantrum levels
RE
02/15PUMA SE : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : How McLaren aims to rebuild supercars to roar into electric era
3GLENCORE PLC : GLENCORE : reinstates dividend as 2020 net debt drops, trading earnings jump
4Swiss competition agency opens probe of Mastercard
5DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C. : DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P J S C : Full Year 2020 Group Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ