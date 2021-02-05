Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2021 Central Banking Study Program

02/05/2021 | 12:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


This year, the Bank of Korea has prepared four different modules for the Central Banking Study Program(CBSP), as shown below.

Program

Date

Apply by

Foreign Reserves Management

March 22-23, 2021(online)

March 8, 2021

Payments and Settlements

June 14-15, 2021(online)

May 14, 2021

Internal Audits and Management

September(tentative)

-

Financial Stability

October(tentative)

-

* For the tentative modules in the second half of this year, we are considering returning to an in-person format if the COVID-19 situation improves soon. We will finalize the program schedule for the second half of this year at the earliest and safest time possible as the COVID-19 situation develops, and re-post any new information regarding the schedule on our website.

To apply, please click the 'APPLY' button above and submit the online application form before the application deadline for each program. The selected participants will receive an official invitation letter, along with the program and hotel details by e-mail a few days after the application deadline.


If you have any problem with the application procedures, please feel free to contact the International Relations Team.


International Relations Team (International Affairs Department)

Tel. : +82-2-759-4256, +82-2-759-4247

E-mail : bokinco@bok.or.kr

Disclaimer

Bank of Korea published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 05:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/04GOODMAN : Noble House expands operations driven by surging customer demand at Goodman's new Los Angeles East logistics facility
PU
02/04BDO UNIBANK : Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of January 25, 2021
PU
02/04ALGOWATT S P A : 2020 industrial results reviewed
PU
02/04INSTANT VIEW-India holds interest rates steady at record lows as economic outlook improves
RE
02/04Global Backup-as-a-service Market to Grow by $10.41 Billion During 2020-2024 | Online Backup Segment to Offer Significant Opportunities | Technavio
BU
02/04MARTELA OYJ : Corporation's Financial Statements 1 January – 31 December
AQ
02/04Lazard restructures in Australia amid M&A sector shake-up
RE
02/04Fruit and Vegetable Consumption Among Adults in the United States, 2015-2018
PU
02/042021 Central Banking Study Program
PU
02/04Governor's Statement, February 5, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3APPLE INC. : Looming Apple privacy changes weigh on Snap despite revenue growth
4Yellen seeks to 'understand deeply' GameStop frenzy as market regulators meet
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ford cuts output of F-150 pickups due to semiconductor shortage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ