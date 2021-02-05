2021 Central Banking Study Program





This year, the Bank of Korea has prepared four different modules for the Central Banking Study Program(CBSP), as shown below.

Program Date Apply by Foreign Reserves Management March 22-23, 2021(online) March 8, 2021 Payments and Settlements June 14-15, 2021(online) May 14, 2021 Internal Audits and Management September(tentative) - Financial Stability October(tentative) -

* For the tentative modules in the second half of this year, we are considering returning to an in-person format if the COVID-19 situation improves soon. We will finalize the program schedule for the second half of this year at the earliest and safest time possible as the COVID-19 situation develops, and re-post any new information regarding the schedule on our website.

To apply, please click the 'APPLY' button above and submit the online application form before the application deadline for each program. The selected participants will receive an official invitation letter, along with the program and hotel details by e-mail a few days after the application deadline.





If you have any problem with the application procedures, please feel free to contact the International Relations Team.





International Relations Team (International Affairs Department)

Tel. : +82-2-759-4256, +82-2-759-4247

E-mail : bokinco@bok.or.kr