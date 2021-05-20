2021 COMPREHENSIVE SURVEILLANCE REVIEW- BACKGROUND PAPER ON MAIN FINDINGS FROM THE STAKEHOLDER SURVEYS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This note presents key results from the surveys of country authorities, IMF Executive Directors (EDs), and mission chiefs (MCs) to inform the Comprehensive Surveillance Review (CSR). The main survey was conducted in May / June 2019. A short survey update was conducted in August 2020 to determine how the ongoing global COVID-19crisis impacted the original survey's findings. Key takeaways and cross-cuttingthemes that emerge are:

Trends. Country authorities, EDs, and MCs universally view subdued productivity growth, demographic trends, and fintech as important.

Policy challenges. Achieving sustainable growth, devising and implementing structural policies, and finding fiscal policy space to respond to shocks and address policy tradeoffs are top policy challenges across income groups and regions.

Surveillance priorities. There is strong support for the four identified priority areas, across income groups and regions: (i) confronting risks and uncertainties; (ii) preempting and mitigating spillovers; (iii) fostering economic sustainability; and (iv) a more unified approach to policy advice for a more effective policy mix.

Surveillance modalities. On enhancing the approach to surveillance, the surveys reveal broad support for increasing selectivity, flexibility, and for taking deeper dives with regards to issues to be covered in Article IV consultations. In addition, there are strong calls for more discussion of cross-cutting issues at the Board.

Traction. Traction of Fund policy advice is stronger in EMs and LICs, The influence on national policymaking and implementation varies across policy areas and is stronger on fiscal, structural and financial sector policies. with extra efforts needed for monetary and external sector advice.