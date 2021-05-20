2021 COMPREHENSIVE SURVEILLANCE REVIEW- BACKGROUND PAPER ON MAIN FINDINGS FROM THE STAKEHOLDER SURVEYS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
This note presents key results from the surveys of country authorities, IMF Executive Directors (EDs), and mission chiefs (MCs) to inform the Comprehensive Surveillance Review (CSR). The main survey was conducted in May / June 2019. A short survey update was conducted in August 2020 to determine how the ongoing global COVID-19crisis impacted the original survey's findings. Key takeaways and cross-cuttingthemes that emerge are:
Trends. Country authorities, EDs, and MCs universally view subdued productivity growth, demographic trends, and fintech as important.
Policy challenges. Achieving sustainable growth, devising and implementing structural policies, and finding fiscal policy space to respond to shocks and address policy tradeoffs are top policy challenges across income groups and regions.
Surveillance priorities. There is strong support for the four identified priority areas, across income groups and regions: (i) confronting risks and uncertainties; (ii) preempting and mitigating spillovers; (iii) fostering economic sustainability; and (iv) a more unified approach to policy advice for a more effective policy mix.
Surveillance modalities. On enhancing the approach to surveillance, the surveys reveal broad support for increasing selectivity, flexibility, and for taking deeper dives with regards to issues to be covered in Article IV consultations. In addition, there are strong calls for more discussion of cross-cutting issues at the Board.
Traction. Traction of Fund policy advice is stronger in EMs and LICs, The influence on national policymaking and implementation varies across policy areas and is stronger on fiscal, structural and financial sector policies. with extra efforts needed for monetary and external sector advice.
2021 CSR-STAKEHOLDER SURVEYS
COVID-19. The COVID-19 survey update results are in line with the results from the original survey, while providing some nuance. Fintech developments stand out as becoming an even more important trend, while fiscal policy room, sustainable growth, and structural policies have become even more critical policy challenges. The relevance of the identified surveillance priorities is confirmed with the relevance of confronting risks and uncertainties and fostering economic sustainability increasing the most. Use of remote communication technology is identified as especially useful for enhancing the Fund's surveillance engagement.
CONTENTS
MAIN FINDINGS FROM THE SURVEYS OF STAKEHOLDERS ___________________________________ 5
A. Introduction ____________________________________________________________________________________ 5
B. Coverage, Design, and Interpretation___________________________________________________________ 6
C. Key Trends Over the Next 10 years _____________________________________________________________ 8
D. Policy Challenges Over the Next 10 Years _____________________________________________________ 10
-
Surveillance priorities __________________________________________________________________________ 13
-
Surveillance Modalities ________________________________________________________________________ 20
-
Macro-FinancialSurveillance __________________________________________________________________ 22
-
Traction _______________________________________________________________________________________ 23
FIGURES
1a. Trends by Income Group ______________________________________________________________________ 9
1b. Trends by Respondent Group ________________________________________________________________ 10
2a. Policy Challenges by Income Group __________________________________________________________ 11
2b. Policy Challenges by Respondent Group _____________________________________________________ 11
-
Intersection of Fiscal and Structural ___________________________________________________________ 12
-
Relative Importance of Priorities _______________________________________________________________ 13 5a. Confronting Risks and Uncertainty by Income Group ________________________________________ 14 5b. Confronting Risks and Uncertainty by Respondent Group ___________________________________ 15 6a. Mitigating Spillovers by Income Group_______________________________________________________ 16 6b. Mitigating Spillovers by Respondent Group__________________________________________________ 16 7a. Unified Policy Advice by Income Group ______________________________________________________ 17 7b. Unified Policy Advice by Respondent Group _________________________________________________ 18 7c. Policy Combinations __________________________________________________________________________ 18 8a. Fostering Sustainability by Income Group ____________________________________________________ 19 8b. Fostering Sustainability by Respondent Group _______________________________________________ 20 9a. Surveillance Modalities by Income Group ____________________________________________________ 21 9b. Surveillance Modalities by Respondent Group _______________________________________________ 21 10a. Macro-Financial Surveillance by Income Group _____________________________________________ 22 10b. Macro-Financial Surveillance by Respondent Group ________________________________________ 23
-
Traction by Income Group____________________________________________________________________ 24
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3
2021 CSR-STAKEHOLDER SURVEYS
TABLE
1. Response Rates and Breakdown Within Respondent Groups ___________________________________ 8
ANNEX
I. COVID-19Survey Update ______________________________________________________________________ 25
4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND
