2021 Comprehensive Surveillance Review— Background Paper on Main Findings from The Stakeholder Surveys

05/20/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
IMF POLICY PAPER

May 2021

2021 COMPREHENSIVE SURVEILLANCE REVIEW- BACKGROUND PAPER ON MAIN FINDINGS FROM THE STAKEHOLDER SURVEYS

IMF staff regularly produces papers proposing new IMF policies, exploring options for reform, or reviewing existing IMF policies and operations. The following documents have been released and are included in this package:

  • The Staff Report, prepared by IMF staff and completed on March 19, 2021 for the Executive Board's consideration on May 10, 2021.

The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents.

Electronic copies of IMF Policy Papers are available to the public from

http://www.imf.org/external/pp/ppindex.aspx

International Monetary Fund

Washington, D.C.

© 20[xx] International Monetary Fund

March 19, 2021

2021 COMPREHENSIVE SURVEILLANCE REVIEW- BACKGROUND PAPER ON MAIN FINDINGS FROM THE STAKEHOLDER SURVEYS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This note presents key results from the surveys of country authorities, IMF Executive Directors (EDs), and mission chiefs (MCs) to inform the Comprehensive Surveillance Review (CSR). The main survey was conducted in May / June 2019. A short survey update was conducted in August 2020 to determine how the ongoing global COVID-19crisis impacted the original survey's findings. Key takeaways and cross-cuttingthemes that emerge are:

Trends. Country authorities, EDs, and MCs universally view subdued productivity growth, demographic trends, and fintech as important.

Policy challenges. Achieving sustainable growth, devising and implementing structural policies, and finding fiscal policy space to respond to shocks and address policy tradeoffs are top policy challenges across income groups and regions.

Surveillance priorities. There is strong support for the four identified priority areas, across income groups and regions: (i) confronting risks and uncertainties; (ii) preempting and mitigating spillovers; (iii) fostering economic sustainability; and (iv) a more unified approach to policy advice for a more effective policy mix.

Surveillance modalities. On enhancing the approach to surveillance, the surveys reveal broad support for increasing selectivity, flexibility, and for taking deeper dives with regards to issues to be covered in Article IV consultations. In addition, there are strong calls for more discussion of cross-cutting issues at the Board.

Traction. Traction of Fund policy advice is stronger in EMs and LICs, The influence on national policymaking and implementation varies across policy areas and is stronger on fiscal, structural and financial sector policies. with extra efforts needed for monetary and external sector advice.

2021 CSR-STAKEHOLDER SURVEYS

COVID-19. The COVID-19 survey update results are in line with the results from the original survey, while providing some nuance. Fintech developments stand out as becoming an even more important trend, while fiscal policy room, sustainable growth, and structural policies have become even more critical policy challenges. The relevance of the identified surveillance priorities is confirmed with the relevance of confronting risks and uncertainties and fostering economic sustainability increasing the most. Use of remote communication technology is identified as especially useful for enhancing the Fund's surveillance engagement.

2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

2021 CSR-STAKEHOLDER SURVEYS

Approved By

Prepared by Erik Lundback and Jelle Barkema under the guidance of

Ceyla Pazarbasioglu

Rupa Duttagupta and Sanjaya Panth (all SPR), in collaboration with

other departments.

CONTENTS

MAIN FINDINGS FROM THE SURVEYS OF STAKEHOLDERS ___________________________________ 5

A. Introduction ____________________________________________________________________________________ 5

B. Coverage, Design, and Interpretation___________________________________________________________ 6

C. Key Trends Over the Next 10 years _____________________________________________________________ 8

D. Policy Challenges Over the Next 10 Years _____________________________________________________ 10

  1. Surveillance priorities __________________________________________________________________________ 13
  2. Surveillance Modalities ________________________________________________________________________ 20
  3. Macro-FinancialSurveillance __________________________________________________________________ 22
  4. Traction _______________________________________________________________________________________ 23

FIGURES

1a. Trends by Income Group ______________________________________________________________________ 9

1b. Trends by Respondent Group ________________________________________________________________ 10

2a. Policy Challenges by Income Group __________________________________________________________ 11

2b. Policy Challenges by Respondent Group _____________________________________________________ 11

  1. Intersection of Fiscal and Structural ___________________________________________________________ 12
  2. Relative Importance of Priorities _______________________________________________________________ 13 5a. Confronting Risks and Uncertainty by Income Group ________________________________________ 14 5b. Confronting Risks and Uncertainty by Respondent Group ___________________________________ 15 6a. Mitigating Spillovers by Income Group_______________________________________________________ 16 6b. Mitigating Spillovers by Respondent Group__________________________________________________ 16 7a. Unified Policy Advice by Income Group ______________________________________________________ 17 7b. Unified Policy Advice by Respondent Group _________________________________________________ 18 7c. Policy Combinations __________________________________________________________________________ 18 8a. Fostering Sustainability by Income Group ____________________________________________________ 19 8b. Fostering Sustainability by Respondent Group _______________________________________________ 20 9a. Surveillance Modalities by Income Group ____________________________________________________ 21 9b. Surveillance Modalities by Respondent Group _______________________________________________ 21 10a. Macro-Financial Surveillance by Income Group _____________________________________________ 22 10b. Macro-Financial Surveillance by Respondent Group ________________________________________ 23
  1. Traction by Income Group____________________________________________________________________ 24

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3

2021 CSR-STAKEHOLDER SURVEYS

TABLE

1. Response Rates and Breakdown Within Respondent Groups ___________________________________ 8

ANNEX

I. COVID-19Survey Update ______________________________________________________________________ 25

4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 19:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS