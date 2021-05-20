2021 Comprehensive Surveillance Review— Background Paper on Traction

Traction is at the center of Fund surveillance, but measuring it is difficult. This paper presents traction as a multidimensional concept and discusses a comprehensive and complementary set of approaches to attempt to measure it based on the Fund's value added to policy dialogue and formulation and public debate in member countries.

Five interrelated pillars were used to analyze traction. Surveys of Executive Directors and authorities assessed their views on the usefulness and quality of dialogue with the Fund in the context of surveillance. Sentiment analysis on authorities' views in Article IV Staff Reports using deep learning techniques provided a cross-country and time-varying measure of authorities' reception of Fund policy advice at the time of Article IV consultations. Implementation of Fund Article IV advice (hitherto the only measure of Fund traction considered in surveillance) was considered through the lens of a novel database based on Article IV Staff Reports. Uptake of Fund surveillance products by the broader public measured the extent to which surveillance generates public debate. Case studies of good traction covering elements of all the aforementioned approaches provided a comprehensive assessment of traction and highlighted key lessons learned.

The paper finds that authorities' reception of Fund Article IV advice is typically high, with 75 percent agreement on average with Fund advice during Article IV consultations over the last two decades, while implementation was lower at 54 percent over 2014-2018.

Regardless of the measure, traction differs across income groups and policy areas and is typically strongest for low income countries and in the areas of fiscal, structural and financial policy and weakest for advanced economies and for monetary and external sector policy. Traction improves during surveillance in countries undergoing financial sector stability assessments (FSSA) and receiving Fund capacity development (CD) support. In countries with Fund-supported programs, the reception of Article IV advice is higher during the program period compared to before or after. These findings highlight the importance of better integration of capacity and institutional building in improving traction in surveillance.

The paper also finds that external communication is an effective tool to influence ongoing national policy dialogues. Surveys to gauge readership of Fund products