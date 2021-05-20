2021 Comprehensive Surveillance Review— Background Paper on Traction

2021 COMPREHENSIVE SURVEILLANCE REVIEW-TRACTION
Approved By Prepared by team led by Ghada Fayad (SPR), and comprising ChengyuCeyla Pazarbasioglu Huang, (SPR) Amit Khetarpaul (COM), Nagwa Riad (COM), Masashi
Saito (SPR), Yoko Shibuya (SPR), Peng Zao (SPR), and Grace Zimmermann (COM), under the guidance of Rupa Duttagupta and Sanjaya Panth (both SPR), with significant contributions from Marcio DeLa Cruz Gomez, Daniel Gurara, and Roland Kpodar, and earlier contributions from Melesse Tashu (all SPR).
CONTENTS
SURVEYS__________________________________________________________________________________________ 5
SENTIMENT ANALYSIS __________________________________________________________________________ 7
A. Constructing the Sentiment Index ______________________________________________________________ 7
B. Analyzing the Sentiment Index _________________________________________________________________ 8
IMPLEMENTATION OF ARTICLE IV POLICY ADVICE___________________________________________12
The Database __________________________________________________________________________________ 12
Implementation Status ________________________________________________________________________ 13
Factors Behind Implementation _______________________________________________________________ 14
THE ROLE OF COMMUNICATIONS IN INFLUENCING POLICY DIALOGUE____________________17
Media Mentions Database_____________________________________________________________________ 17
Surveys of Non-Media Stakeholders and Media_______________________________________________ 17
Website, Media and Data Readability _________________________________________________________ 18
Traction during COVID ________________________________________________________________________ 20
CASE STUDIES OF GOOD TRACTION___________________________________________________________22
Countries and Process _________________________________________________________________________ 22
Key Findings ___________________________________________________________________________________ 22
Traction post-COVID __________________________________________________________________________ 23
FIGURES
Insights from Responses of Surveys to Authorities and EDs ____________________________________ 6
Average Sentiments Across Country Groups-Interquartile Range _____________________________ 10
Average Sentiments Across Sectors and Fund Engagement ___________________________________ 11
Implementation by Country Group, Policy Areas, and Fund Engagement _____________________ 13