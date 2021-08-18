Log in
2021 Content Marketing Award Top Finalists Revealed

08/18/2021 | 10:02am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just announced the finalists for the top five awards in the prestigious 2021 Content Marketing Awards, the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world for content creation, distribution, and innovation.

The winners of the top awards will be announced and celebrated during a special virtual showing of the Content Marketing Awards program on September 20, leading up to Content Marketing World 2021. The winners of the rest of the 87 categories were previously released. You can see the full list of the 2021 Content Marketing Award category winners and top award finalists here: http://cmi.media/winners21

Content Marketing Project of the Year finalists include 7 of the 87 category winners:

  • Big Brains: University of Chicago Podcast Network (Company: University of Chicago)
  • fresh Magazine (Agency: John Brown Media U.S.) (Company: Hannaford Supermarkets)
  • Global News (Agency: OTW) (Company: IKEA)
  • Leading Through Change (Company: Salesforce)
  • Qantas Travel Insider (Agency: Medium Rare Content Agency) (Company: Qantas)
  • The Well by Northwell Health (Agency: Revmade) (Company: Northwell)
  • Workflow by ServiceNow (Agency: Message Lab) (Company: ServiceNow)

Agency of the Year finalists for agencies with LESS than 100 employees:

  • 3rdspace
  • Foundry 360
  • GLC - a marketing communications agency
  • Studio 1847

Agency of the Year finalists for agencies with MORE than 100 employees:

  • ICUC.social
  • Manifest
  • MSPC
  • Pace
  • Wpromote

B2B Content Marketer of the Year finalists include:

  • Jessica Bergmann, Vice President, Content and Customer Marketing, Salesforce 
  • Julia Gaynor and Carl Germann, Senior Marketing Strategist – B2B and Senior Marketing Manager – Brand Communications, Monster*
  • Richard McGill Murphy, Editor in Chief, Director, ServiceNow

B2C Content Marketer of the Year finalists include:

  • Jackie Gagne, Senior Vice President, Multicultural Marketing, HBO Max and HBO
  • Julia Gaynor and Carl Germann, Senior Marketing Strategist – B2B and Senior Marketing Manager – Brand Communications, Monster*
  • Claire McIntosh, Editor in Chief, Sisters From AARP; Senior Editor, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin, AARP
  • Julie Shapiro, Editor in Chief, The Well by Northwell

*The finalists from Monster are recognized as a team for their category-spanning content work in both B2B and B2C.

Content Marketing World 2021 is September 28-October 1, with both in-person and online options available. Learn more and register here: ContentMarketingWorld.com

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. Learn more at Contentmarketinginstitute.com

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge.  We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

Contact:
Amanda Subler 
Amanda.Subler@informa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bc0a96a-4495-45e8-8014-d6442dd4ef4b


HOT NEWS