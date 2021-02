Date

February 16, 2021

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers

All Risk Management Agency Field Offices

All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ John W. Underwood for 2/16/2021

Subject:

2021 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy, Area Risk Protection Insurance and Margin Protection Projected Prices and Volatility Factors

Common Crop Insurance Policy & Area Risk Protection Insurance1

The 2021 CYprojected pricesshown below are approved for the following plans of insurance: Yield Protection, Area Yield Protection, Revenue Protection, Area Revenue Protection, Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion, and Area Revenue Protection with the Harvest Price Exclusion. The 2021 CYvolatility factorsshown below are approved for the following plans of insurance: Revenue Protection, Area Revenue Protection, Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion, and Area Revenue Protection with the Harvest Price Exclusion. The projected prices and volatility factors apply to policies with aFebruary 28 sales closing date,unless otherwise indicated, and are applicable for the crops, types, practices, and states indicated below:

Crop/Type/Practice/State Exchange Contract Projected Price Volatility Factor Corn

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana & South Carolina

CBOT

September Corn $4.73/bushel 0.22

Corn - Organic Practice

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana & South Carolina

CBOT

September Corn $9.88/bushel 0.22

Corn

Arkansas & Mississippi

CBOT

December Corn

$4.48/bushel 0.20

Corn - Organic Practice

Arkansas & Mississippi

CBOT

December Corn

$9.35/bushel 0.20

Corn

North Carolina

CBOT

December Corn

$4.48/bushel 0.21 Corn - Organic Practice

North Carolina

CBOT

December Corn

$9.35/bushel 0.21

Corn

Arizona, California & Nevada

CBOT

December Corn

$4.48/bushel 0.22

Corn - Organic Practice

Arizona, California & Nevada

CBOT

December Corn

$9.35/bushel 0.22

Cotton

All States

ICE

December

Cotton $0.80/pound 0.20

Cotton - Organic Practice

All States

ICE

December

Cotton $1.16/pound 0.20

Grain Sorghum

Alabama, Florida, Georgia & South Carolina

CBOT

December

Corn

$4.30/bushel 0.19

Grain Sorghum - Organic Practice

Alabama, Florida, Georgia & South Carolina

CBOT

December

Corn

$8.99/bushel 0.19 Grain Sorghum

Arkansas, Louisiana & Mississippi

CBOT

December

Corn

$4.30/bushel 0.21 Grain Sorghum - Organic Practice

Arkansas, Louisiana & Mississippi

CBOT

December

Corn

$8.99/bushel 0.21

Grain Sorghum

Arizona, California & North Carolina

CBOT

December

Corn

$4.30/bushel 0.22

Grain Sorghum - Organic Practice

Arizona, California & North Carolina

CBOT

December

Corn

$8.99/bushel 0.22

Peanuts - Runner Type

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas

CBOT/

ICE

December

Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal $0.2100/pound 0.14

Peanuts - Spanish Type

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas

CBOT/

ICE

December

Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal $0.3423/pound 0.14

Peanuts - Virginia Type

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina & South Carolina

CBOT/

ICE

December

Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal $0.2436/pound 0.14

Popcorn

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Alabama

CBOT

September

Corn

$0.2034/pound 0.22

Popcorn - Organic Practice

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Alabama

CBOT

September

Corn

$0.2928/pound 0.22 Rice - Long Grain Type

Louisiana

CBOT

September

Rice

$0.127/pound 0.14

Rice - Long Grain Type

Louisiana

CBOT

September

Rice

$0.127/pound 0.14

Rice - Medium/Short Grain Types

Louisiana

CBOT

September

Rice

$0.166/pound 0.14

Rice - Medium/Short Grain Types; Organic Practice

Louisiana

CBOT

September

Rice

$0.222/pound 0.14

Rice - Long Grain Type

Arkansas, Mississippi & Texas

CBOT

November

Rice

$0.127/pound 0.15

Rice - Long Grain Type; Organic Practice

Arkansas, Mississippi & Texas

CBOT

November

Rice

$0.170/pound 0.15

Rice - Medium/Short Grain Types

Arkansas, Mississippi & Texas

CBOT

November

Rice

$0.166/pound 0.15

Rice - Medium/Short Grain Types; Organic Practice

Arkansas, Mississippi & Texas

CBOT

November

Rice

$0.222/pound 0.15 Rice - Long Grain Type

California, Oklahoma & Tennessee

CBOT

November

Rice $0.127/pound 0.16

Rice - Long Grain Type; Organic Practice

California, Oklahoma & Tennessee

CBOT

November

Rice

$0.170/pound 0.16

Rice - Medium/Short Grain Types

California

CBOT

November

Rice

$0.215/pound 0.16

Rice - Medium/Short Grain Types; Organic Practice

California

CBOT

November

Rice

$0.287/pound 0.16

Rice - Medium/Short Grain Types

Oklahoma & Tennessee

CBOT

November

Rice

$0.166/pound 0.16

Rice - Medium/Short Grain Types; Organic Practice

Oklahoma & Tennessee CBOT

November

Rice $0.222/pound 0.16 Soybeans

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas

CBOT

November

Soybeans

$11.60/bushel 0.19

Soybeans - Organic Practice

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas

CBOT

November

Soybeans $22.03/bushel 0.19

Soybeans

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina & South Carolina

CBOT

January (2022)

Soybeans

$11.54/bushel 0.19

Soybeans - Organic Practice

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina & South Carolina

CBOT

January (2022)

Soybeans $21.91/bushel 0.19

1 Projected Prices and Volatility Factors are applicable for the Enhanced Coverage Option (ECO) and the Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO), where available.

2 The long grain projected price (conventional practice) is used as the price election under the terms of the Hybrid Seed Rice Crop Provisions.



Margin Protection

The following 2021 CYmargin projected pricesandvolatility factorsare approved for the Margin Protection plan. The margin projected price is used in conjunction with projected input prices and the expected county yield to derive the expected margin (per acre), trigger margin (per acre) and liability. The expected margins for each crop/county are available at the following web page on RMA's public website: webapp.rma.usda.gov/apps/actuarialinformationbrowser/

Please see the following web page on RMA's public website for program details: www.rma.usda.gov/en/Policy-and-Procedure/Insurance-Plans/Margin-Protection-for-Corn-Rice-Soybeans-and-Wheat

Crop/Type Exchange Contract Margin Projected Price Volatility Factor Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified

Louisiana

CBOT

September

Rice

$0.127/pound 0.14

Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types

Louisiana

CBOT

September

Rice

$0.166/pound 0.14

Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified

Arkansas, Mississippi & Texas

CBOT

November

Rice

$0.127/pound

0.15

Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types

Arkansas, Mississippi & Texas

CBOT

November

Rice

$0.166/pound 0.15

Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified

California & Missouri

CBOT

November

Rice

$0.127/pound 0.16

Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types

California

CBOT

November

Rice

$0.215/pound 0.16

Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types

Missouri

CBOT

November

Rice

$0.166/pound 0.16



DISPOSAL DATE

December 31, 2021