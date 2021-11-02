|
2021 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy, Area Risk Protection Insurance and Margin Protection Harvest Prices Announcement
Common Crop Insurance Policy & Area Risk Protection Insurance 1
The 2021 CY harvest prices shown below are approved for the following plans of insurance: Revenue Protection, Area Revenue Protection, Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion and Area Revenue Protection - Harvest Price Exclusion. The harvest prices are applicable for the crops, types, practices, sales closing dates and states indicated in the following table.
|
Crop/Type/Practice/
Sales Closing Date/State
|
Exchange
|
Contract
|
Harvest Price
|
Corn
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & Nevada
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$5.37/bushel
|
Corn - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & Nevada
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$11.21/bushel
|
Corn
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin & Wyoming
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$5.37/bushel
|
Corn - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin & Wyoming
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$11.21/bushel
|
Corn - High Amylose
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska & South Dakota
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$7.52/bushel
|
Cotton
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas
|
ICE
|
December
Cotton
|
$1.09/pound
|
Cotton - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas
|
ICE
|
December
Cotton
|
$1.45/pound
|
Cotton
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Missouri, Tennessee, Texas & Virginia
|
ICE
|
December
Cotton
|
$1.09/pound
|
Cotton - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Missouri, Tennessee, Texas & Virginia
|
ICE
|
December
Cotton
|
$1.45/pound
|
Grain Sorghum
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & North Carolina
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$5.16/bushel
|
Grain Sorghum - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & North Carolina
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$10.77/bushel
|
Grain Sorghum
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia & Wisconsin
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$5.16/bushel
|
Grain Sorghum - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia & Wisconsin
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$10.77/bushel
|
Peanuts - Runner Type
January 31 Sales Closing Date
Texas
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.2398/pound
|
Peanuts - Spanish Type
January 31 Sales Closing Date
Texas
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.3909/pound
|
Peanuts - Runner Type
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.2345/pound
|
Peanuts - Spanish Type
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.3822/pound
|
Peanuts - Virginia Type
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina & South Carolina
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.2720/pound
|
Peanuts - Runner Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas & Virginia
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.2345/pound
|
Peanuts - Spanish Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
New Mexico, Oklahoma & Texas
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.3822/pound
|
Peanuts - Valencia Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
New Mexico, Oklahoma & Texas
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.2720/pound
|
Popcorn
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee & Wisconsin
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$0.2309/pound
|
Popcorn - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee & Wisconsin
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$0.3324/pound
|
Rice - Long Grain Type
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California, Oklahoma & Tennessee
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.136/pound
|
Rice - Long Grain Type; Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California, Oklahoma & Tennessee
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.182/pound
|
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Oklahoma & Tennessee
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.178/pound
|
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types; Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Oklahoma & Tennessee
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.238/pound
|
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.230/pound
|
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types; Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.307/pound
|
Rice - Long Grain Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.136/pound
|
Rice - Long Grain Type; Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.182/pound
|
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.178/pound
|
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types; Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.238/pound
|
Soybeans
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas
|
CBOT
|
November
Soybeans
|
$12.30/bushel
|
Soybeans - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas
|
CBOT
|
November
Soybeans
|
$23.36/bushel
|
Soybeans
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington & Wisconsin
|
CBOT
|
November
Soybeans
|
$12.30/bushel
|
Soybeans - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington & Wisconsin
|
CBOT
|
November
Soybeans
|
$23.36/bushel
|
Sunflowers - Oil Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming
|
CBOT
|
December
Soybean Oil
|
$0.316/pound
|
Sunflowers - Oil Type; Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming
|
CBOT
|
December
Soybean Oil
|
$0.575/pound
|
Sunflowers - Confectionary Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming
|
CBOT
|
December
Soybean Oil
|
$0.392/pound
|
Sunflowers - Confectionary Type; Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming
|
CBOT
|
December
Soybean Oil
|
$0.575/pound
|
1 Harvest Prices are applicable for the Enhanced Coverage Option (ECO) and the Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO).
2 Harvest Prices are applicable for Stacked Income Protection (STAX) cotton policies.
Disclaimer
RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:48:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|