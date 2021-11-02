Log in
2021 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy, Area Risk Protection Insurance and Margin Protection Harvest Prices Announcement

11/02/2021 | 05:49am EDT
Common Crop Insurance Policy & Area Risk Protection Insurance 1

The 2021 CY harvest prices shown below are approved for the following plans of insurance: Revenue Protection, Area Revenue Protection, Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion and Area Revenue Protection - Harvest Price Exclusion. The harvest prices are applicable for the crops, types, practices, sales closing dates and states indicated in the following table.

Crop/Type/Practice/
Sales Closing Date/State 		Exchange Contract Harvest Price
Corn
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & Nevada 		CBOT December
Corn 		$5.37/bushel
Corn - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & Nevada 		CBOT December
Corn 		$11.21/bushel
Corn
March 15 Sales Closing Date
 Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin & Wyoming 		CBOT December
Corn 		$5.37/bushel
Corn - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin & Wyoming 		CBOT December
Corn 		$11.21/bushel
Corn - High Amylose
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska & South Dakota 		CBOT December
Corn 		$7.52/bushel
Cotton
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas 		ICE December
Cotton 		$1.09/pound
Cotton - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas 		ICE December
Cotton 		$1.45/pound
Cotton
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Missouri, Tennessee, Texas & Virginia 		ICE December
Cotton 		$1.09/pound
Cotton - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Missouri, Tennessee, Texas & Virginia 		ICE December
Cotton 		$1.45/pound
Grain Sorghum
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & North Carolina 		CBOT December
Corn 		$5.16/bushel
Grain Sorghum - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & North Carolina 		CBOT December
Corn 		$10.77/bushel
Grain Sorghum
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia & Wisconsin 		CBOT December
Corn 		$5.16/bushel
Grain Sorghum - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia & Wisconsin 		CBOT December
Corn 		$10.77/bushel
Peanuts - Runner Type
January 31 Sales Closing Date
Texas 		CBOT/
ICE 		December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal 		$0.2398/pound
Peanuts - Spanish Type
January 31 Sales Closing Date
Texas 		CBOT/
ICE 		December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal 		$0.3909/pound
Peanuts - Runner Type
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas 		CBOT/
ICE 		December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal 		$0.2345/pound
Peanuts - Spanish Type
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas 		CBOT/
ICE 		December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal 		$0.3822/pound
Peanuts - Virginia Type
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina & South Carolina 		CBOT/
ICE 		December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal 		$0.2720/pound
Peanuts - Runner Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas & Virginia 		CBOT/
ICE 		December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal 		$0.2345/pound
Peanuts - Spanish Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
New Mexico, Oklahoma & Texas 		CBOT/
ICE 		December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal 		$0.3822/pound
Peanuts - Valencia Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
New Mexico, Oklahoma & Texas 		CBOT/
ICE 		December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal 		$0.2720/pound
Popcorn
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee & Wisconsin 		CBOT December
Corn 		$0.2309/pound
Popcorn - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee & Wisconsin 		CBOT December
Corn 		$0.3324/pound
Rice - Long Grain Type
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California, Oklahoma & Tennessee 		CBOT November
Rice 		$0.136/pound
Rice - Long Grain Type; Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California, Oklahoma & Tennessee 		CBOT November
Rice 		$0.182/pound
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Oklahoma & Tennessee 		CBOT November
Rice 		$0.178/pound
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types; Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Oklahoma & Tennessee 		CBOT November
Rice 		$0.238/pound
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California 		CBOT November
Rice 		$0.230/pound
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types; Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California 		CBOT November
Rice 		$0.307/pound
Rice - Long Grain Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri 		CBOT November
Rice 		$0.136/pound
Rice - Long Grain Type; Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri 		CBOT November
Rice 		$0.182/pound
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri 		CBOT November
Rice 		$0.178/pound
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types; Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri 		CBOT November
Rice 		$0.238/pound
Soybeans
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas 		CBOT November
Soybeans 		$12.30/bushel
Soybeans - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas 		CBOT November
Soybeans 		$23.36/bushel
Soybeans
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington & Wisconsin 		CBOT November
Soybeans 		$12.30/bushel
Soybeans - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington & Wisconsin 		CBOT November
Soybeans 		$23.36/bushel
Sunflowers - Oil Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming 		CBOT December
Soybean Oil 		$0.316/pound
Sunflowers - Oil Type; Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming 		CBOT December
Soybean Oil 		$0.575/pound
Sunflowers - Confectionary Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming 		CBOT December
Soybean Oil 		$0.392/pound
Sunflowers - Confectionary Type; Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming 		CBOT December
Soybean Oil 		$0.575/pound
1 Harvest Prices are applicable for the Enhanced Coverage Option (ECO) and the Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO).
2 Harvest Prices are applicable for Stacked Income Protection (STAX) cotton policies.

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS