PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-20-072
Date
October 15, 2020
To:
All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties
From:
Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 10/15/2020
Subject:
2021 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy Projected Prices And Volatility Factors Announcement
Common Crop Insurance Policy1
The 2021 CYprojected pricesshown below are approved for the Yield Protection, Revenue Protection and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The 2021 CYvolatility factorsshown below are approved for the Revenue Protection and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The projected prices and volatility factors are applicable for the crops, types, practices, sales closing date and states indicated in the following table.
|
Crop/Type/Practice
Sales Closing Date/State
|
Exchange
|
Contract
|
Projected
Price
|
Volatility
Factor
|
Barley
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
|
CBOT
|
July
Corn
|
$3.43/bushel
|
0.16
|
Barley
Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
|
CBOT
|
July
Corn
|
$7.33/bushel
|
0.16
|
Barley - Winter
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Nevada & Utah
|
CBOT
|
September
Corn
|
$3.36/bushel
|
0.17
|
Barley - Winter
Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Nevada & Utah
|
CBOT
|
September
Corn
|
$7.18/bushel
|
0.17
|
Wheat - Winter
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
|
KCBT
|
July
HRW
Wheat
|
$5.27/bushel
|
0.19
|
Wheat - Winter
Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
|
KCBT
|
July
HRW
Wheat
|
$10.90/bushel
|
0.19
|
Wheat - Durum
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
|
MGE
|
July
HRS
Wheat
|
$6.63/bushel
|
0.16
|
Wheat - Durum
Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
|
MGE
|
July
HRS
Wheat
|
$13.71/bushel
|
0.16
|
1Projected Prices and Volatility Factors are applicable for the Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO).
Disclaimer
RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 19:09:03 UTC