Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2021 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy Projected Prices And Volatility Factors Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 03:10pm EDT
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-20-072

Date

October 15, 2020

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 10/15/2020

Subject:

2021 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy Projected Prices And Volatility Factors Announcement

Common Crop Insurance Policy1


The 2021 CYprojected pricesshown below are approved for the Yield Protection, Revenue Protection and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The 2021 CYvolatility factorsshown below are approved for the Revenue Protection and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The projected prices and volatility factors are applicable for the crops, types, practices, sales closing date and states indicated in the following table.
Crop/Type/Practice
Sales Closing Date/State
Exchange
Contract
Projected
Price
Volatility
Factor
Barley
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
CBOT
July
Corn
$3.43/bushel
0.16
Barley
Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
CBOT
July
Corn
$7.33/bushel
0.16
Barley - Winter
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Nevada & Utah
CBOT
September
Corn
$3.36/bushel
0.17
Barley - Winter
Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Nevada & Utah
CBOT
September
Corn
$7.18/bushel
0.17
Wheat - Winter
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
KCBT
July
HRW
Wheat
$5.27/bushel
0.19
Wheat - Winter
Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
KCBT
July
HRW
Wheat
$10.90/bushel
0.19
Wheat - Durum
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
MGE
July
HRS
Wheat
$6.63/bushel
0.16
Wheat - Durum
Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
MGE
July
HRS
Wheat
$13.71/bushel
0.16
1Projected Prices and Volatility Factors are applicable for the Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO).


Attachments

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 19:09:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:38pNEW JERSEY RESOURCES : NJR Clean Energy Ventures and Borough of Hopatcong Turn Brownfield into Green Energy with New 1.5 Megawatt Solar Project
BU
03:36pZNERGY : Announces LED Ultraviolet Lighting Disinfection and Temperature Detection Products
AQ
03:36pZnergy Announces LED Ultraviolet Lighting Disinfection and Temperature Detection Products
GL
03:36pInfinity Federal Credit Union of Maine and Deere Employees Credit Union of Illinois Announce their Intent to Merge
GL
03:35pSOJERN : Honored By Goldman Sachs For Entrepreneurship
PR
03:35pARCIMOTO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:35pCONFIDENTIALITY AND DATA ACCESS : A User's Perspective
PU
03:35pBOEING : CEO Announces Expanded Executive Council
PU
03:32pAMAZON COM : U.S. senators question Amazon on concerns it tracks employees, limits unionization
RE
03:31pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Acquires two Class A TV stations in Washington, DC
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Shareholder revolt over rights issue at Unibail-Rod..
3ANALYSIS: Stepped up Chinese scrutiny increases investment risk of 'Beast' Ant
4HANG SENG : Virus, stimulus angst hit world stocks as safe U.S. dollar shines
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : prices £2 billion equivalent bond to boost finances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group