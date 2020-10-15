





Date

October 15, 2020

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers

All Risk Management Agency Field Offices

All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 10/15/2020

Subject:

2021 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy Projected Prices And Volatility Factors Announcement

Common Crop Insurance Policy1



The 2021 CY

projected prices

shown below are approved for the Yield Protection, Revenue Protection and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The 2021 CY

volatility factors

shown below are approved for the Revenue Protection and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The projected prices and volatility factors are applicable for the crops, types, practices, sales closing date and states indicated in the following table.

Crop/Type/Practice

Sales Closing Date/State

Exchange Contract Projected

Price Volatility

Factor Barley

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California

CBOT

July

Corn

$3.43/bushel

0.16

Barley

Organic Practice

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California

CBOT July

Corn

$7.33/bushel

0.16

Barley - Winter

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Nevada & Utah

CBOT September

Corn $3.36/bushel 0.17 Barley - Winter

Organic Practice

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Nevada & Utah

CBOT September

Corn

$7.18/bushel 0.17 Wheat - Winter

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California

KCBT July

HRW

Wheat $5.27/bushel

0.19 Wheat - Winter

Organic Practice

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California

KCBT July

HRW

Wheat $10.90/bushel 0.19 Wheat - Durum

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California

MGE

July

HRS

Wheat $6.63/bushel

0.16 Wheat - Durum

Organic Practice

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California

MGE July

HRS

Wheat $13.71/bushel 0.16 1 Projected Prices and Volatility Factors are applicable for the Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO).



