





Date

February 01, 2021

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers

All Risk Management Agency Field Offices

All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 2/1/2021

Subject:

2021 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy and Area Risk Protection Insurance Projected Prices and Volatility Factors

Common Crop Insurance Policy & Area Risk Protection Insurance1

The 2021 CYprojected pricesshown below are approved for the following plans of insurance: Yield Protection, Area Yield Protection, Revenue Protection, Area Revenue Protection, Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion, and Area Revenue Protection - Harvest Price Exclusion. The 2021 CYvolatility factorsshown below are approved for the following plans of insurance: Revenue Protection, Area Revenue Protection, Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion, and Area Revenue Protection - Harvest Price Exclusion. The projected prices and volatility factors apply to policies with aFebruary 15 sales closing dateand are applicable for the crops, types, practices, and states indicated below:

Crop/Type/Practice/State Exchange Contract Projected Price Volatility Factor Corn

Texas CBOT December

Corn $4.45/bu. 0.22 Corn - Organic Practice

Texas CBOT December

Corn $9.29/bu. 0.22 Grain Sorghum

Texas CBOT December

Corn $4.27/bu. 0.22 Grain Sorghum -

Organic Practice

Texas CBOT December

Corn $8.93/bu. 0.22 Rice - Long Grain Type

Florida CBOT September 2

Rice $0.124/lb. 0.16 Rice - Long Grain Type;

Organic Practice

Florida CBOT September 2

Rice $0.166/lb. 0.16 Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types

Florida CBOT September 2

Rice $0.162/lb. 0.16 Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types;

Organic Practice

Florida CBOT September 2

Rice $0.217/lb. 0.16

1Projected Prices and Volatility Factors are applicable for the Enhanced Coverage Option (ECO) and Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO), where available.

2In accordance with the Commodity Exchange Price Provisions (CEPP), the CBOT September rice contract is used to derive the projected rice prices since the November contract lacks sufficient volume and open interest activity.

DISPOSAL DATE

December 31, 2021