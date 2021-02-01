PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-21-007
Date
February 01, 2021
To:
All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties
From:
Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 2/1/2021
Subject:
2021 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy and Area Risk Protection Insurance Projected Prices and Volatility Factors
Common Crop Insurance Policy & Area Risk Protection Insurance1
The 2021 CYprojected pricesshown below are approved for the following plans of insurance: Yield Protection, Area Yield Protection, Revenue Protection, Area Revenue Protection, Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion, and Area Revenue Protection - Harvest Price Exclusion. The 2021 CYvolatility factorsshown below are approved for the following plans of insurance: Revenue Protection, Area Revenue Protection, Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion, and Area Revenue Protection - Harvest Price Exclusion. The projected prices and volatility factors apply to policies with aFebruary 15 sales closing dateand are applicable for the crops, types, practices, and states indicated below:
|
Crop/Type/Practice/State
|
Exchange
|
Contract
|
Projected Price
|
Volatility Factor
|
Corn
Texas
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$4.45/bu.
|
0.22
|
Corn -Organic Practice
Texas
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$9.29/bu.
|
0.22
|
Grain Sorghum
Texas
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$4.27/bu.
|
0.22
|
Grain Sorghum -
Organic Practice
Texas
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$8.93/bu.
|
0.22
|
Rice -Long Grain Type
Florida
|
CBOT
|
September2
Rice
|
$0.124/lb.
|
0.16
|
Rice -Long Grain Type;
Organic Practice
Florida
|
CBOT
|
September2
Rice
|
$0.166/lb.
|
0.16
|
Rice -Medium & Short Grain Types
Florida
|
CBOT
|
September2
Rice
|
$0.162/lb.
|
0.16
|
Rice -Medium & Short Grain Types;
Organic Practice
Florida
|
CBOT
|
September2
Rice
|
$0.217/lb.
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
1Projected Prices and Volatility Factors are applicable for the Enhanced Coverage Option (ECO) and Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO), where available.
2In accordance with the Commodity Exchange Price Provisions (CEPP), the CBOT September rice contract is used to derive the projected rice prices since the November contract lacks sufficient volume and open interest activity.
DISPOSAL DATE
December 31, 2021
