Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2021 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy and Area Risk Protection Insurance Projected Prices and Volatility Factors

02/01/2021 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-21-007

Date

February 01, 2021

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 2/1/2021

Subject:

2021 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy and Area Risk Protection Insurance Projected Prices and Volatility Factors

Common Crop Insurance Policy & Area Risk Protection Insurance1

The 2021 CYprojected pricesshown below are approved for the following plans of insurance: Yield Protection, Area Yield Protection, Revenue Protection, Area Revenue Protection, Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion, and Area Revenue Protection - Harvest Price Exclusion. The 2021 CYvolatility factorsshown below are approved for the following plans of insurance: Revenue Protection, Area Revenue Protection, Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion, and Area Revenue Protection - Harvest Price Exclusion. The projected prices and volatility factors apply to policies with aFebruary 15 sales closing dateand are applicable for the crops, types, practices, and states indicated below:

Crop/Type/Practice/State
Exchange
Contract
Projected Price
Volatility Factor
Corn
Texas
CBOT
December
Corn
$4.45/bu.
0.22
Corn -Organic Practice
Texas
CBOT
December
Corn
$9.29/bu.
0.22
Grain Sorghum
Texas
CBOT
December
Corn
$4.27/bu.
0.22
Grain Sorghum -
Organic Practice
Texas
CBOT
December
Corn
$8.93/bu.
0.22
Rice -Long Grain Type
Florida
CBOT
September2
Rice
$0.124/lb.
0.16
Rice -Long Grain Type;
Organic Practice
Florida
CBOT
September2
Rice
$0.166/lb.
0.16
Rice -Medium & Short Grain Types
Florida
CBOT
September2
Rice
$0.162/lb.
0.16
Rice -Medium & Short Grain Types;
Organic Practice
Florida
CBOT
September2
Rice
$0.217/lb.
0.16

1Projected Prices and Volatility Factors are applicable for the Enhanced Coverage Option (ECO) and Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO), where available.
2In accordance with the Commodity Exchange Price Provisions (CEPP), the CBOT September rice contract is used to derive the projected rice prices since the November contract lacks sufficient volume and open interest activity.

DISPOSAL DATE
December 31, 2021

Attachments

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 22:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:19pROBERT HALF : Again Recognized by FORTUNE as One of "World's Most Admired Companies®"
PR
05:18pCommunications Services Up On Cyclical Demand -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17p'Gamestonks' or silver? Reddit investors worry about losing GameStop focus
RE
05:17pINTUITIVE SURGICAL INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pROLLINS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pREED'S, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pKENNAMETAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pHORMEL FOODS CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pUNICO AMERICAN CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
2BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
3ARGENT MINERALS LIMITED : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
4Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
5Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ