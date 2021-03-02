PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-21-014
Date
March 02, 2021
To:
All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties
From:
Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 3/2/2021
Subject:
2021 Crop Year (CY) Dry Bean and Dry Pea selected Projected Prices, Volatility Factors, and Additional Projected Prices for the March 15, 2021 Sales Closing Date (SCD)
Dry Pea and Dry Bean Crop Provisions and Revenue Endorsement
The approved 2021 CY projected prices shown below are for the Yield Protection, Revenue Protection, and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The approved 2021 CY volatility factors shown below are for the Revenue Protection and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The projected prices and volatility factors are applicable for the states, crops, and types indicated in the subsequent tables. Projected Prices and Volatility Factors apply to Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO) and Enhanced Coverage Option (ECO), as appropriate.
As authorized by the Special Provisions, RMA is also providing additional projected prices for selected dry bean and dry pea types where the Dry Bean Revenue Endorsement (DBRE) and Dry Pea Revenue Endorsement (DPRE) do not offer coverage for price movement. Per the Special Provisions, the additional projected price shall be the basis for the premium determination and settlement of claims.
Projected Prices:
|
Dry Beans
Michigan
DBRE Revenue Types
Type / Organic Practice*
|
Projected Price
($/Pound)
|
Volatility Factor
|
CAT Price
(Yield Protection Only)
($/Pound)
|
Black
|
$0.35
|
0.20
|
$0.1925
|
Black Organic
|
$0.70
|
N/A
|
$0.3850
|
Pea
|
$0.35
|
0.20
|
$0.1925
|
Pea Organic
|
$0.70
|
N/A
|
$0.3850
|
Small Red
|
$0.36
|
0.20
|
$0.1980
|
Small Red Organic
|
$0.72
|
N/A
|
$0.3960
|
|
|
|
|
Dry Beans
Minnesota and North Dakota
DBRE Revenue Types
Type / Organic Practice*
|
Projected Price
($/Pound)
|
Volatility Factor
|
CAT Price
(Yield Protection Only)
($/Pound)
|
Black
|
$0.30
|
0.20
|
$0.1650
|
Black Organic
|
$0.60
|
N/A
|
$0.3300
|
Dark Red Kidney
|
$0.44
|
0.20
|
$0.2420
|
Dark Red Kidney Organic
|
$0.88
|
N/A
|
$0.4840
|
Pea
|
$0.31
|
0.20
|
$0.1705
|
Pea Organic
|
$0.62
|
N/A
|
$0.3410
|
Pinto
|
$0.30
|
0.20
|
$0.1650
|
Pinto Organic
|
$0.60
|
N/A
|
$0.3300
|
|
|
|
*Premium organic projected prices are only offered for the yield-based plans of insurance.
|
Dry Peas
Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota
DPRE Revenue Types (Spring Types)
Type and Organic Practice*
(not all types may be available in all states)
|
Projected Price
($/Pound)
|
Volatility Factor
|
CAT Price
(Yield Protection Only)
($/Pound)
|
Smooth Green/Yellow
|
$0.12
|
0.21
|
$0.0660
|
Smooth Green/Yellow organic
|
$0.21
|
N/A
|
$0.1155
|
Lentils
|
$0.20
|
0.21
|
$0.1100
|
Lentils organic
|
$0.32
|
N/A
|
$0.1760
|
Small Kabuli Chickpeas
|
$0.20
|
0.21
|
$0.1100
|
Small Kabuli Chickpeas organic
|
$0.33
|
N/A
|
$0.1815
|
Large Kabuli Chickpeas
|
$0.23
|
0.21
|
$0.1265
|
Large Kabuli Chickpeas organic
|
$0.40
|
N/A
|
$0.2200
|
|
|
|
|
Dry Peas
Idaho and Washington
DPRE Revenue Types (Spring Types)
Type and Organic Practice*
(not all types may be available in all states)
|
Projected Price
($/Pound)
|
Volatility Factor
|
CAT Price
(Yield Protection Only)
($/Pound)
|
Smooth Green/Yellow
|
$0.14
|
0.21
|
$0.0770
|
Smooth Green/Yellow organic
|
$0.23
|
N/A
|
$0.1265
|
Lentils
|
$0.23
|
0.21
|
$0.1265
|
Lentils organic
|
$0.32
|
N/A
|
$0.1760
|
Small Kabuli Chickpeas
|
$0.21
|
0.21
|
$0.1155
|
Small Kabuli Chickpeas organic
|
$0.33
|
N/A
|
$0.1815
|
Large Kabuli Chickpeas
|
$0.26
|
0.21
|
$0.1430
|
Large Kabuli Chickpeas organic
|
$0.40
|
N/A
|
$0.220
|
|
|
|
*Premium organic projected prices are only offered for the yield-based plans of insurance.
Additional Projected Prices:
|
Dry Beans
Michigan
DBRE Non-Revenue Types
Type / Organic Practice
|
Additional
Projected Price
($/Pound)
|
11/30/2020
Projected Price
($/Pound)
|
Updated CAT Price
(Yield Protection Only)
($/Pound)
|
Cranberry
|
$0.49
|
$0.38
|
$0.2695
|
Cranberry Organic
|
$0.98
|
$0.76
|
$0.5390
|
Dark Red Kidney
|
$0.44
|
$0.30
|
$0.2420
|
Dark Red Kidney Organic
|
$0.88
|
$0.60
|
$0.4840
|
Great Northern
|
$0.33
|
$0.27
|
$0.1815
|
Great Northern Organic
|
$0.66
|
$0.54
|
$0.3630
|
Light Red Kidney
|
$0.48
|
$0.38
|
$0.2640
|
Light Red Kidney Organic
|
$0.96
|
$0.76
|
$0.5280
|
Pink
|
$0.32
|
$0.27
|
$0.1760
|
Pink Organic
|
$0.64
|
$0.54
|
$0.3520
|
Pinto
|
$0.32
|
$0.20
|
$0.1760
|
Pinto Organic
|
$0.64
|
$0.40
|
$0.3520
|
Small White
|
$0.35
|
$0.27
|
$0.1925
|
Small White Organic
|
$0.70
|
$0.54
|
$0.3850
|
Yelloweye
|
$0.36
|
$0.30
|
$0.1980
|
Yelloweye Organic
|
$0.72
|
$0.60
|
$0.3960
|
White Kidney
|
$0.49
|
$0.38
|
$0.2695
|
White Kidney Organic
|
$0.98
|
$0.76
|
$0.5390
|
Adzuki
|
$0.36
|
$0.28
|
$0.1980
|
Adzuki Organic
|
$0.72
|
$0.56
|
$0.3960
|
Tebo
|
$0.33
|
$0.27
|
$0.1815
|
Tebo Organic
|
$0.66
|
$0.54
|
$0.3630
|
|
|
|
|
Dry Beans
Minnesota and North Dakota
DBRE Non-Revenue Types
Type / Organic Practice
|
Additional
Projected Price
($/Pound)
|
11/30/2020
Projected Price
($/Pound)
|
Updated CAT Price
(Yield Protection Only)
($/Pound)
|
Cranberry
|
$0.49
|
$0.38
|
$0.2695
|
Cranberry Organic
|
$0.98
|
$0.76
|
$0.5390
|
Great Northern
|
$0.33
|
$0.27
|
$0.1815
|
Great Northern Organic
|
$0.66
|
$0.54
|
$0.3630
|
Light Red Kidney
|
$0.40
|
$0.38
|
$0.2200
|
Light Red Kidney Organic
|
$0.80
|
$0.76
|
$0.4400
|
Pink
|
$0.30
|
$0.25
|
$0.1650
|
Pink Organic
|
$0.60
|
$0.50
|
$0.3300
|
Small Red
|
$0.31
|
$0.28
|
$0.1705
|
Small Red Organic
|
$0.62
|
$0.56
|
$0.3410
|
White Kidney
|
$0.49
|
$0.38
|
$0.2695
|
White Kidney Organic
|
$0.98
|
$0.76
|
$0.5390
|
Tebo
|
$0.33
|
$0.27
|
$0.1815
|
Tebo Organic
|
$0.66
|
$0.54
|
$0.3630
|
|
|
|
|
Dry Peas
Montana, North Dakota,
and South Dakota
DPRE - Non-Revenue Types
Type / Organic Practice
(not all types listed below may be available in all states)
|
Additional
Projected Price
($/Pound)
|
11/30/2020
Projected Price
($/Pound)
|
Updated CAT Price
(Yield Protection Only)
($/Pound)
|
Desi Chickpeas
|
$0.18
|
$0.13
|
$0.0990
|
Desi Chickpeas organic
|
$0.33
|
$0.26
|
$0.1815
|
Marrowfat Peas
|
$0.18
|
$0.13
|
$0.0990
|
Marrowfat Peas organic
|
$0.27
|
$0.22
|
$0.1485
|
Fava Beans
|
$0.16
|
$0.11
|
$0.0880
|
|
|
|
