





Date

March 02, 2021

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers

All Risk Management Agency Field Offices

All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 3/2/2021

Subject:

2021 Crop Year (CY) Dry Bean and Dry Pea selected Projected Prices, Volatility Factors, and Additional Projected Prices for the March 15, 2021 Sales Closing Date (SCD)

Dry Pea and Dry Bean Crop Provisions and Revenue Endorsement

The approved 2021 CY projected prices shown below are for the Yield Protection, Revenue Protection, and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The approved 2021 CY volatility factors shown below are for the Revenue Protection and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The projected prices and volatility factors are applicable for the states, crops, and types indicated in the subsequent tables. Projected Prices and Volatility Factors apply to Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO) and Enhanced Coverage Option (ECO), as appropriate.

As authorized by the Special Provisions, RMA is also providing additional projected prices for selected dry bean and dry pea types where the Dry Bean Revenue Endorsement (DBRE) and Dry Pea Revenue Endorsement (DPRE) do not offer coverage for price movement. Per the Special Provisions, the additional projected price shall be the basis for the premium determination and settlement of claims.

Projected Prices:

Dry Beans

Michigan

DBRE Revenue Types Type / Organic Practice* Projected Price

($/Pound) Volatility Factor CAT Price

(Yield Protection Only)

($/Pound) Black $0.35 0.20 $0.1925 Black Organic $0.70 N/A $0.3850 Pea $0.35 0.20 $0.1925 Pea Organic $0.70 N/A $0.3850 Small Red $0.36 0.20 $0.1980 Small Red Organic $0.72 N/A $0.3960

Dry Beans

Minnesota and North Dakota

DBRE Revenue Types Type / Organic Practice* Projected Price

($/Pound) Volatility Factor CAT Price

(Yield Protection Only)

($/Pound) Black $0.30 0.20 $0.1650 Black Organic $0.60 N/A $0.3300 Dark Red Kidney $0.44 0.20 $0.2420 Dark Red Kidney Organic $0.88 N/A $0.4840 Pea $0.31 0.20 $0.1705 Pea Organic $0.62 N/A $0.3410 Pinto $0.30 0.20 $0.1650 Pinto Organic $0.60 N/A $0.3300

*Premium organic projected prices are only offered for the yield-based plans of insurance.

Dry Peas

Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota

DPRE Revenue Types (Spring Types) Type and Organic Practice*

(not all types may be available in all states) Projected Price

($/Pound) Volatility Factor CAT Price

(Yield Protection Only)

($/Pound) Smooth Green/Yellow $0.12 0.21 $0.0660 Smooth Green/Yellow organic $0.21 N/A $0.1155 Lentils $0.20 0.21 $0.1100 Lentils organic $0.32 N/A $0.1760 Small Kabuli Chickpeas $0.20 0.21 $0.1100 Small Kabuli Chickpeas organic $0.33 N/A $0.1815 Large Kabuli Chickpeas $0.23 0.21 $0.1265 Large Kabuli Chickpeas organic $0.40 N/A $0.2200

Dry Peas

Idaho and Washington

DPRE Revenue Types (Spring Types) Type and Organic Practice*

(not all types may be available in all states) Projected Price

($/Pound) Volatility Factor CAT Price

(Yield Protection Only)

($/Pound) Smooth Green/Yellow $0.14 0.21 $0.0770 Smooth Green/Yellow organic $0.23 N/A $0.1265 Lentils $0.23 0.21 $0.1265 Lentils organic $0.32 N/A $0.1760 Small Kabuli Chickpeas $0.21 0.21 $0.1155 Small Kabuli Chickpeas organic $0.33 N/A $0.1815 Large Kabuli Chickpeas $0.26 0.21 $0.1430 Large Kabuli Chickpeas organic $0.40 N/A $0.220

*Premium organic projected prices are only offered for the yield-based plans of insurance.

Additional Projected Prices:

Dry Beans

Michigan

DBRE Non-Revenue Types Type / Organic Practice Additional

Projected Price

($/Pound) 11/30/2020

Projected Price

($/Pound) Updated CAT Price

(Yield Protection Only)

($/Pound) Cranberry $0.49 $0.38 $0.2695 Cranberry Organic $0.98 $0.76 $0.5390 Dark Red Kidney $0.44 $0.30 $0.2420 Dark Red Kidney Organic $0.88 $0.60 $0.4840 Great Northern $0.33 $0.27 $0.1815 Great Northern Organic $0.66 $0.54 $0.3630 Light Red Kidney $0.48 $0.38 $0.2640 Light Red Kidney Organic $0.96 $0.76 $0.5280 Pink $0.32 $0.27 $0.1760 Pink Organic $0.64 $0.54 $0.3520 Pinto $0.32 $0.20 $0.1760 Pinto Organic $0.64 $0.40 $0.3520 Small White $0.35 $0.27 $0.1925 Small White Organic $0.70 $0.54 $0.3850 Yelloweye $0.36 $0.30 $0.1980 Yelloweye Organic $0.72 $0.60 $0.3960 White Kidney $0.49 $0.38 $0.2695 White Kidney Organic $0.98 $0.76 $0.5390 Adzuki $0.36 $0.28 $0.1980 Adzuki Organic $0.72 $0.56 $0.3960 Tebo $0.33 $0.27 $0.1815 Tebo Organic $0.66 $0.54 $0.3630

Dry Beans

Minnesota and North Dakota

DBRE Non-Revenue Types Type / Organic Practice Additional

Projected Price

($/Pound) 11/30/2020

Projected Price

($/Pound) Updated CAT Price

(Yield Protection Only)

($/Pound) Cranberry $0.49 $0.38 $0.2695 Cranberry Organic $0.98 $0.76 $0.5390 Great Northern $0.33 $0.27 $0.1815 Great Northern Organic $0.66 $0.54 $0.3630 Light Red Kidney $0.40 $0.38 $0.2200 Light Red Kidney Organic $0.80 $0.76 $0.4400 Pink $0.30 $0.25 $0.1650 Pink Organic $0.60 $0.50 $0.3300 Small Red $0.31 $0.28 $0.1705 Small Red Organic $0.62 $0.56 $0.3410 White Kidney $0.49 $0.38 $0.2695 White Kidney Organic $0.98 $0.76 $0.5390 Tebo $0.33 $0.27 $0.1815 Tebo Organic $0.66 $0.54 $0.3630

Dry Peas

Montana, North Dakota,

and South Dakota

DPRE - Non-Revenue Types Type / Organic Practice

(not all types listed below may be available in all states) Additional

Projected Price

($/Pound) 11/30/2020

Projected Price

($/Pound) Updated CAT Price

(Yield Protection Only)

($/Pound) Desi Chickpeas $0.18 $0.13 $0.0990 Desi Chickpeas organic $0.33 $0.26 $0.1815 Marrowfat Peas $0.18 $0.13 $0.0990 Marrowfat Peas organic $0.27 $0.22 $0.1485 Fava Beans $0.16 $0.11 $0.0880

DISPOSAL DATE:

January 31, 2022