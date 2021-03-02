Log in
2021 Crop Year (CY) Dry Bean and Dry Pea selected Projected Prices, Volatility Factors, and Additional Projected Prices for the March 15, 2021 Sales Closing Date (SCD)

03/02/2021 | 05:40pm EST
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-21-014

Date

March 02, 2021

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 3/2/2021

Subject:

2021 Crop Year (CY) Dry Bean and Dry Pea selected Projected Prices, Volatility Factors, and Additional Projected Prices for the March 15, 2021 Sales Closing Date (SCD)

Dry Pea and Dry Bean Crop Provisions and Revenue Endorsement

The approved 2021 CY projected prices shown below are for the Yield Protection, Revenue Protection, and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The approved 2021 CY volatility factors shown below are for the Revenue Protection and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The projected prices and volatility factors are applicable for the states, crops, and types indicated in the subsequent tables. Projected Prices and Volatility Factors apply to Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO) and Enhanced Coverage Option (ECO), as appropriate.

As authorized by the Special Provisions, RMA is also providing additional projected prices for selected dry bean and dry pea types where the Dry Bean Revenue Endorsement (DBRE) and Dry Pea Revenue Endorsement (DPRE) do not offer coverage for price movement. Per the Special Provisions, the additional projected price shall be the basis for the premium determination and settlement of claims.

Projected Prices:

Dry Beans
Michigan
DBRE Revenue Types
Type / Organic Practice*
Projected Price
($/Pound)
Volatility Factor
CAT Price
(Yield Protection Only)
($/Pound)
Black
$0.35
0.20
$0.1925
Black Organic
$0.70
N/A
$0.3850
Pea
$0.35
0.20
$0.1925
Pea Organic
$0.70
N/A
$0.3850
Small Red
$0.36
0.20
$0.1980
Small Red Organic
$0.72
N/A
$0.3960
Dry Beans
Minnesota and North Dakota
DBRE Revenue Types
Type / Organic Practice*
Projected Price
($/Pound)
Volatility Factor
CAT Price
(Yield Protection Only)
($/Pound)
Black
$0.30
0.20
$0.1650
Black Organic
$0.60
N/A
$0.3300
Dark Red Kidney
$0.44
0.20
$0.2420
Dark Red Kidney Organic
$0.88
N/A
$0.4840
Pea
$0.31
0.20
$0.1705
Pea Organic
$0.62
N/A
$0.3410
Pinto
$0.30
0.20
$0.1650
Pinto Organic
$0.60
N/A
$0.3300

*Premium organic projected prices are only offered for the yield-based plans of insurance.

Dry Peas
Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota
DPRE Revenue Types (Spring Types)
Type and Organic Practice*
(not all types may be available in all states)
Projected Price
($/Pound)
Volatility Factor
CAT Price
(Yield Protection Only)
($/Pound)
Smooth Green/Yellow
$0.12
0.21
$0.0660
Smooth Green/Yellow organic
$0.21
N/A
$0.1155
Lentils
$0.20
0.21
$0.1100
Lentils organic
$0.32
N/A
$0.1760
Small Kabuli Chickpeas
$0.20
0.21
$0.1100
Small Kabuli Chickpeas organic
$0.33
N/A
$0.1815
Large Kabuli Chickpeas
$0.23
0.21
$0.1265
Large Kabuli Chickpeas organic
$0.40
N/A
$0.2200
Dry Peas
Idaho and Washington
DPRE Revenue Types (Spring Types)
Type and Organic Practice*
(not all types may be available in all states)
Projected Price
($/Pound)
Volatility Factor
CAT Price
(Yield Protection Only)
($/Pound)
Smooth Green/Yellow
$0.14
0.21
$0.0770
Smooth Green/Yellow organic
$0.23
N/A
$0.1265
Lentils
$0.23
0.21
$0.1265
Lentils organic
$0.32
N/A
$0.1760
Small Kabuli Chickpeas
$0.21
0.21
$0.1155
Small Kabuli Chickpeas organic
$0.33
N/A
$0.1815
Large Kabuli Chickpeas
$0.26
0.21
$0.1430
Large Kabuli Chickpeas organic
$0.40
N/A
$0.220

*Premium organic projected prices are only offered for the yield-based plans of insurance.

Additional Projected Prices:

Dry Beans
Michigan
DBRE Non-Revenue Types
Type / Organic Practice
Additional
Projected Price
($/Pound)
11/30/2020
Projected Price
($/Pound)
Updated CAT Price
(Yield Protection Only)
($/Pound)
Cranberry
$0.49
$0.38
$0.2695
Cranberry Organic
$0.98
$0.76
$0.5390
Dark Red Kidney
$0.44
$0.30
$0.2420
Dark Red Kidney Organic
$0.88
$0.60
$0.4840
Great Northern
$0.33
$0.27
$0.1815
Great Northern Organic
$0.66
$0.54
$0.3630
Light Red Kidney
$0.48
$0.38
$0.2640
Light Red Kidney Organic
$0.96
$0.76
$0.5280
Pink
$0.32
$0.27
$0.1760
Pink Organic
$0.64
$0.54
$0.3520
Pinto
$0.32
$0.20
$0.1760
Pinto Organic
$0.64
$0.40
$0.3520
Small White
$0.35
$0.27
$0.1925
Small White Organic
$0.70
$0.54
$0.3850
Yelloweye
$0.36
$0.30
$0.1980
Yelloweye Organic
$0.72
$0.60
$0.3960
White Kidney
$0.49
$0.38
$0.2695
White Kidney Organic
$0.98
$0.76
$0.5390
Adzuki
$0.36
$0.28
$0.1980
Adzuki Organic
$0.72
$0.56
$0.3960
Tebo
$0.33
$0.27
$0.1815
Tebo Organic
$0.66
$0.54
$0.3630
Dry Beans
Minnesota and North Dakota
DBRE Non-Revenue Types
Type / Organic Practice
Additional
Projected Price
($/Pound)
11/30/2020
Projected Price
($/Pound)
Updated CAT Price
(Yield Protection Only)
($/Pound)
Cranberry
$0.49
$0.38
$0.2695
Cranberry Organic
$0.98
$0.76
$0.5390
Great Northern
$0.33
$0.27
$0.1815
Great Northern Organic
$0.66
$0.54
$0.3630
Light Red Kidney
$0.40
$0.38
$0.2200
Light Red Kidney Organic
$0.80
$0.76
$0.4400
Pink
$0.30
$0.25
$0.1650
Pink Organic
$0.60
$0.50
$0.3300
Small Red
$0.31
$0.28
$0.1705
Small Red Organic
$0.62
$0.56
$0.3410
White Kidney
$0.49
$0.38
$0.2695
White Kidney Organic
$0.98
$0.76
$0.5390
Tebo
$0.33
$0.27
$0.1815
Tebo Organic
$0.66
$0.54
$0.3630
Dry Peas
Montana, North Dakota,
and South Dakota
DPRE - Non-Revenue Types
Type / Organic Practice
(not all types listed below may be available in all states)
Additional
Projected Price
($/Pound)
11/30/2020
Projected Price
($/Pound)
Updated CAT Price
(Yield Protection Only)
($/Pound)
Desi Chickpeas
$0.18
$0.13
$0.0990
Desi Chickpeas organic
$0.33
$0.26
$0.1815
Marrowfat Peas
$0.18
$0.13
$0.0990
Marrowfat Peas organic
$0.27
$0.22
$0.1485
Fava Beans
$0.16
$0.11
$0.0880

DISPOSAL DATE:
January 31, 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 22:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
