PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-21-075
Date
December 17, 2021
To:
All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties
From:
Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ John W. Underwood for 12/17/2021
Subject:
2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index August - September Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage, Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage; 2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index March - September Catastrophic (CAT) Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage
Background
In accordance with Section 8 of the Rainfall and Vegetation Index Plan Common Policy Basic Provisions, final grid indices and payment calculation factors have been determined and approved for the following:
-
2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index August - September Index Interval Final GridIndices for Annual Forage, Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage
-
2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index March - September Catastrophic (CAT) IndexInterval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage
Action
By close of business today, final grid indices and payment calculation factors will be available in the Actuarial Information Browser and Actuarial Data Master in the following formats:
In accordance with section 8(d), any payments owed shall be issued no later than 60 days from the date of this notice.
DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2022
