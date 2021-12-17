Log in
2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index August – September Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage, Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage; 2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index March – September Catastrophic (CAT) Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage

12/17/2021 | 04:50pm EST
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-21-075

Date

December 17, 2021

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ John W. Underwood for 12/17/2021

Subject:

2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index August - September Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage, Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage; 2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index March - September Catastrophic (CAT) Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage

Background

In accordance with Section 8 of the Rainfall and Vegetation Index Plan Common Policy Basic Provisions, final grid indices and payment calculation factors have been determined and approved for the following:

  • 2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index August - September Index Interval Final GridIndices for Annual Forage, Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage
  • 2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index March - September Catastrophic (CAT) IndexInterval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage

Action

By close of business today, final grid indices and payment calculation factors will be available in the Actuarial Information Browser and Actuarial Data Master in the following formats:

In accordance with section 8(d), any payments owed shall be issued no later than 60 days from the date of this notice.

DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2022

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 21:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS