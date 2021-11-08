Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index July – August Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage, Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage

11/08/2021 | 03:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Background

In accordance with Section 8 of the Rainfall and Vegetation Index Plan Common Policy Basic Provisions, final grid indices and payment calculation factors have been determined and approved for the following:

  • 2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index July - August Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage, Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage

Action

By close of business today, final grid indices and payment calculation factors will be available in the Actuarial Information Browser and Actuarial Data Master in the following formats:

In accordance with section 8(d), any payments owed shall be issued no later than 60 days from the date of this notice.

DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2022

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 20:37:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:41pSoybean, corn futures sag before USDA crop report
RE
03:40pARCIMOTO INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pCONSUMER ADVOCATES : New facts demand fresh FirstEnergy audit
AQ
03:40pLBank Exchange Will List Mononoke-Inu on November 8, 2021
NE
03:39pICE REVIEW : Canola Recovers to End Higher
DJ
03:38p2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index July – August Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage, Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage
PU
03:38pIMining Technologies Sponsors DeFi IMIN Challenge at BlockHack Global 2021
PU
03:38pTroutman Pepper Advises Hull Street Energy on Acquisition of California Natural Gas-Fired Plant
PU
03:38pDOE Announces $45 Million in Carbon Storage Technologies for Building Materials
PU
03:38pCentral Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Something in the air:Jet fuel demand ready for takeoff
3Analyst recommendations: Airbnb, GitLab, International Consolidated Air..
4Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown
5Tesla shares ease after Twitter users vote for Musk to sell stock

HOT NEWS