2021 DJSI Industry Leaders: Bureau Veritas Confirms Its Leadership Position in the Professional Services Industry Category

Bureau Veritas (Paris:BVI), a world leader in testing, inspection and certification is ranked #1 in the Professional Services Industry category - encompassing the TIC sector - of the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Corporate Sustainability Assessment rankings.

The Group achieved a score of 85/100 compared to an industry average of 34/100. Its assessment results range from 85 to 86 in the three criteria: Governance & Economic, Environmental and Social.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, commented:

“We are proud to rank first in our professional category, and count among the world’s sustainability top-performing companies in the DJSI. This recognition reflects Bureau Veritas’ continuous efforts to be a role model in the industry in terms of Sustainability, particularly regarding environmental, social and good governance issues. It illustrates the engagement of our 78,000 Trust Makers, throughout all levels of the company, in contributing to having a positive impact on people and the planet.”

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global, added:

"We congratulate Bureau Veritas for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

The DJSI, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family comprises of global, regional and country benchmarks.

Being named the most responsible company in its industry category, while contending with 43 other companies, is recognition of Bureau Veritas’ commitment to be exemplary in terms of sustainability internally while offering a wide range of sustainability services and solutions through its BV Green Line.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006014/en/