2021 Design Intelligence Award Launches and Opens for Entries

01/20/2021 | 12:01am EST
On January 20, 2021, the 6th Design Intelligence Award (hereinafter referred to as "DIA") is officially launched, calling for outstanding design works from global enterprises and young talent designers. The entry submission portal will close on June 25, 2021 (24:00, UTC+8). For more information, please visit DIA official website (www.di-award.org).

2021 Design Intelligence Award Launches and Opens for Entries (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sponsored by the China Academy of Art, co-organized by the China Industrial Design Association and Industrial Design Professional Teaching Steering Sub-Committee in Colleges and Universities of Ministry of Education, and supported by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of PRC and the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province, DIA is the first international academy award of industrial design in China.

DIA aims to reshape the image of “Made in China” through the redefinition of eastern thoughts, with a view to “integrating wisdom, and creating future. ”During the past five years, a total of 27,601 works from 60 countries and regions have been collected, contestants include 500 Fortune such as Alibaba, Honeywell, Fujitsu, Sony, JD, Baidu, Xiaomi, HIKVISION and so on. At the same time, DIA have been set a cooperative ecosystem supported from over 100 design universities, industry associations, design weeks and other organizations around the world, all of which enable DIA to successfully enter the list of internationally renowned industrial design award.

There are four major categories that you can enter: cultural innovation, living wisdom, industrial equipment, and digital economy, which sets a total prize bonus of 5 million for winning works. With the guidance and resources support of authoritative venture capital institutions and industrial transformation organizations, DIA will select a group of suitable scientific projects with industrialization needs for further incubation and cultivation. At the same time, DIA special fund, the DIA Industrial Park and a number of programs will be launched to provide more possibilities and promises for design products and talents.

This year, the Preliminary Evaluation will be conducted at the beginning of July and Final Evaluation in September. In September as usual, the DIA Award Ceremony will be held to announce the Million Award Winners, with a series of promotion activities accompanied during this period, such as DIA Exhibition, Design Business Roadshow, And Design Venture Capital Roadshow, etc.


© Business Wire 2021
2021 Design Intelligence Award Launches and Opens for Entries
