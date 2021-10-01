2021 ESSENCE Girls United Summit Empowers Gen Z and Millennial Women to Reach New Heights and Achieve Their Dreams

2nd Annual Event to Take Place as a Hybrid Experience on Saturday, October 9th at Plywood People in Atlanta and Stream Live on ESSENCEStudios.com Celebrating “International Day of the Girl”

ESSENCE Girls United, the premier destination for young Black women leaders and cultural disruptors, announces its second annual Girls United Summit, taking place on Saturday, October 9th at Plywood People in Atlanta, GA and also streaming live from the venue on ESSENCEStudios.com. ESSENCE Girls United (GU) is a multi-media platform that provides access, resources, and opportunities to a global audience of Gen Z and millennial women, empowering them to chase and achieve their wildest dreams. Leveraging the strength of the platform’s digital community of mentors, leaders, and innovators, the ESSENCE Girls United Summit will deliver content focused on issues including career, relationships, mental health, social activism, gender identity and more. Through community, leadership and the exchange of information, this experience will empower Gen Z Black women and girls with the tools they need to reach new heights. The presenting sponsor of the Girls United Summit is CBS Original The Equalizer; major sponsors are American Airlines and McDonald’s USA.

“We are so proud to present our 2nd annual ESSENCE Girls United Summit. The world continues to watch as Black women continue to make incredible strides in politics, entertainment, sports and more,” said Rechelle Dennis, Founder of ESSENCE Girls United. “However, there is still critical work ahead in order to ensure that the future remains bright for our girls everywhere. The ESSENCE Girls United Summit will help to aid our Gen Z audience with the tools they need to break down barriers and achieve success in their careers, relationships, health and every area of their lives. We are committed to our girls every step of their journey. The work is too urgent, and the need is too critical.”

The Girls United Summit will tackle some of the issues that affect girls everywhere and that dominate their social media feeds with the curation of workshops including How to Create the Content of Your Dreams; Entrepreneurship 101: How to Start Minding The Business That Pays You; Health is Wealth: Self-Care From the Inside Out; True Colors: A Tribute To Today’s Black & Brown LGBTQIA Icons; All The Rage: Embracing, Releasing and Managing Your Emotions; GU Sister Circle: What I Wished I Knew About Money In My 20s; and more.

Participants will have the opportunity to connect with peers to expand their network and meet real life “equalizers” making an impact in their communities. Summit attendees will also celebrate the GU Freshman 15: Sisters With Voices who are creating an impact in their industries.

For more information or to register to attend, visit GirlsUnited.ESSENCE.com/GUSummit. Join the conversation via social @ESSENCEGU and #GUSummit.

ABOUT ESSENCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Essence Communications is the number one—and only 100% Black-owned—media, technology and commerce company at scale dedicated to Black women and communities. With a community of more than 31 million Black women, ESSENCE inspires a global audience through diverse storytelling and immersive original content rooted in Culture, Equity and Celebration. The brand's multi-platform presence in publishing, experiential and online encompasses its namesake magazine; digital, video and social platforms; television specials; books; and signature live events, including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, Street Style and the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

