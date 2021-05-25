Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News
[2021 Edison Awards] MIRDC leaps onto the international stage! Micro Parts Heat Treatment System Equipment helps the micro manufacturing industry expand business opportunities.

05/25/2021 | 11:27am EDT
As 3C products are gradually getting lighter, thinner, and smaller, related components are increasingly demanding high precision and miniaturization. Carbon steel screws in mobile phones and small shafts and gears in fans are all examples of common micro components.

MIRDC won a Bronze in 2021 Edison Awards with its Continuous Micro Parts Heat Treatment System Equipment, which features four major innovative designs. For micro parts with highly complex structures or smaller than 2 mm in diameter, it integrates automatic feeding, real-time monitoring and real-time control of the main furnace, innovative oil tank and collecting module, and smart service functions. It can reduce the dependence on human experience and trial and error to upgrade the quality of components that a collecting rate as high as 100% and 99% yield rate, substantially reducing delivery time and costs.

Now, the technology has been used in the international supply chains such as Tesla and Bosch. Also, MIRDC is currently collaborating with Sha Yang Ye and Xing Guang Industrial in hopes of building a complete micro-production chain in the future to promote the development of Taiwan's micro manufacturing industry will be applied in medical machinery, robots, electric vehicle/motorcycles, optoelectronic semiconductors, aerospace, etc. and enhance the industry's manufacturing competitiveness.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Economic Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 15:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

