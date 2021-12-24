Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2021 Energy Matters Report

12/24/2021 | 02:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DECEMBER 2021

Energy Matters

2021 REPORT

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introductory remarks

4

1.

Introduction

6

1.1

General

6

1.2

Overview

7

1.3

Energy group year in review

8

2. Oil and gas disclosure commentary

10

2.1

Introduction

10

2.1.1 Types of reviews

10

2.1.2 Disclosure expectations

12

2.2

Development timing for undeveloped reserves

12

2.3

Qualified reserves evaluators and qualifed

reserves auditors

16

2.4

Form 51-101F2

19

2.5

Form 51-101F4

20

2.6

Reserves reconciliations

20

2.7

Insight into oil and gas reserves estimates

25

3. Emerging energy-related disclosure commentary

29

3.1

Introduction

29

3.2

Helium

29

3.3

Hydrogen

32

3.4

Lithium recovered from oilfield brines

33

3.5

Carbon capture, utilization and storage

33

4.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure

35

5. Proposed National Instrument 51-107Disclosure

of Climate-related Matters

40

6.

Energy and the Alberta capital market

41

7.

Petroleum Advisory Committee

51

8.

Contact information

52

Just as the industry is evolving, our focus at the ASC is evolving and this report reflects that.

Each year the ASC issues four reports: the Annual Report, the Alberta Capital Markets Report, the Energy Matters

Report (formerly the Oil and Gas Review Report) and the Corporate Finance Disclosure Report. These reports are created to provide timely and relevant information for market participants and reporting issuers. They can be found

at albertasecurities.com.

2021 ENERGY MATTERS REPORT

5

I am pleased to share the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC)'s 2021 Energy Matters Report (Report). This report both incorporates and expands on our prior Oil and Gas Review Reports.

The ASC is proud to continue its leadership role within the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) with respect to the review of oil and gas-related disclosure. The ASC's Energy Group is a specialized team within the ASC's Corporate Finance division and is comprised of experienced and knowledgeable engineers, geologists and other professionals who understand the industry and its challenges. However, Alberta's oil and gas industry continues to evolve and in many cases the industry is supplementing its important traditional activities with alternative energy and cleantech initiatives. The industry has also shown leadership in its response to investor interest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

Just as the industry is evolving, our focus at the ASC is evolving and this report reflects that.

We are taking steps to ensure we have the necessary technical expertise in the oil and gas sector as well as in alternative energy sources and energy-related technology developments (e.g. carbon capture and sequestration) relevant to the Alberta capital market. Further, as reporting issuers (RIs) are increasingly providing technical ESG disclosure such as scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and as work continues within the CSA with respect to climate-related disclosure rules, we also need to ensure we have the expertise to review and assess that technical disclosure. The ASC's Energy Group continues to expend considerable effort to ensure technical expertise also exists to assess these broader energy-related matters.

As with prior Oil and Gas Review Reports, the Energy Group prepared this Report to provide a review of oil and gas disclosure from RIs over the past year, identify areas of concern and provide statistics on financing efforts by these issuers. This year however, the report has been expanded to include information on other energy-related matters such as the production of helium, hydrogen and lithium (from brines), and carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS). It also includes the very informative results of the Energy Group's review of certain GHG and other ESG-related matters by RIs in the oil and gas sector.

We are committed to working with, and providing assistance to RIs in their efforts to meet securities law requirements, to ultimately protect investors.

This year Tom Graham, who served as ASC Director, Corporate Finance for many years, left to pursue new adventures. I want to acknowledge and thank Tom for the significant role he played in guiding the ASC's Corporate Finance division and in imagining the new broader scope for the Energy Group. I'm excited to take on this new mandate.

We provide these reports to assist RIs and their advisers to ensure balanced, reliable, accurate and timely disclosure that helps provide investors with the information they need to make informed investment decisions. Our goal is that this Report is helpful. We welcome your feedback to help us achieve that objective.

We look forward to engaging with all of you in the future, including during our upcoming Corporate Finance presentation to be held in January 2022.

Denise Weeres

Director, Corporate Finance 403.297.2930 Denise.Weeres@asc.ca

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASC - Alberta Securities Commission published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 19:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pIEI INTEGRATION : Welcomes You to Visit CES 2022 in LAS VEGAS
PU
03:09pTurkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan government
RE
03:01pRoche COVID-19 At-Home Test granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization to expand access to rapid self-testing solutions in the United States
AQ
03:01pLos Angeles Foster Teens Are Gifted Cryptocurrency and 1 Year of NFT and Crypto Education
GL
03:01pLos Angeles Foster Teens Are Gifted Cryptocurrency and 1 Year of NFT and Crypto Education
GL
02:57pQWI INVESTMENTS : Announcement of Net asset Value at 24 Dec 2021
PU
02:57pMAYBERRY INVESTMENTS : MIL) Trading Activity on December 23, 2021
PU
02:55pOn Santa tracking call, Biden is told 'Let's go Brandon' - and says he agrees
RE
02:51pFidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final 2021 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
AQ
02:47pMAYBERRY JAMAICAN EQUITIES : MJE) Trading Activity on December 22, 2021.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings
3EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - London Stocks Rise in -2-
4PJSC Sberbank : Sber wraps up 2021 financial results of each client
5Analysis: Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over

HOT NEWS