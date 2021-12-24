Report (formerly the Oil and Gas Review Report) and the Corporate Finance Disclosure Report. These reports are created to provide timely and relevant information for market participants and reporting issuers. They can be found

Just as the industry is evolving, our focus at the ASC is evolving and this report reflects that.

2021 ENERGY MATTERS REPORT 5

I am pleased to share the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC)'s 2021 Energy Matters Report (Report). This report both incorporates and expands on our prior Oil and Gas Review Reports.

The ASC is proud to continue its leadership role within the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) with respect to the review of oil and gas-related disclosure. The ASC's Energy Group is a specialized team within the ASC's Corporate Finance division and is comprised of experienced and knowledgeable engineers, geologists and other professionals who understand the industry and its challenges. However, Alberta's oil and gas industry continues to evolve and in many cases the industry is supplementing its important traditional activities with alternative energy and cleantech initiatives. The industry has also shown leadership in its response to investor interest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

Just as the industry is evolving, our focus at the ASC is evolving and this report reflects that.

We are taking steps to ensure we have the necessary technical expertise in the oil and gas sector as well as in alternative energy sources and energy-related technology developments (e.g. carbon capture and sequestration) relevant to the Alberta capital market. Further, as reporting issuers (RIs) are increasingly providing technical ESG disclosure such as scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and as work continues within the CSA with respect to climate-related disclosure rules, we also need to ensure we have the expertise to review and assess that technical disclosure. The ASC's Energy Group continues to expend considerable effort to ensure technical expertise also exists to assess these broader energy-related matters.

As with prior Oil and Gas Review Reports, the Energy Group prepared this Report to provide a review of oil and gas disclosure from RIs over the past year, identify areas of concern and provide statistics on financing efforts by these issuers. This year however, the report has been expanded to include information on other energy-related matters such as the production of helium, hydrogen and lithium (from brines), and carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS). It also includes the very informative results of the Energy Group's review of certain GHG and other ESG-related matters by RIs in the oil and gas sector.

We are committed to working with, and providing assistance to RIs in their efforts to meet securities law requirements, to ultimately protect investors.

This year Tom Graham, who served as ASC Director, Corporate Finance for many years, left to pursue new adventures. I want to acknowledge and thank Tom for the significant role he played in guiding the ASC's Corporate Finance division and in imagining the new broader scope for the Energy Group. I'm excited to take on this new mandate.

We provide these reports to assist RIs and their advisers to ensure balanced, reliable, accurate and timely disclosure that helps provide investors with the information they need to make informed investment decisions. Our goal is that this Report is helpful. We welcome your feedback to help us achieve that objective.

We look forward to engaging with all of you in the future, including during our upcoming Corporate Finance presentation to be held in January 2022.

Denise Weeres

Director, Corporate Finance 403.297.2930 Denise.Weeres@asc.ca