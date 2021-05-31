2021 G20 Infrastructure Investors Dialogue: Financing Sustainable Infrastructure for the Recovery

G20 members, key private sector player, representatives from international organisations and academia will meet, in a public event, on 3 June to discuss best practices and measures related to 'Financing Sustainable Infrastructure for the Recovery'.

May 31st, 2021

On 3 June, the Italian G20 Presidency, together with the OECD and the D20 Long-Term Investors Club, will organise the 2021 G20 Infrastructure Investors Dialogue. The 2021 edition will gather G20 members, key private sector players, representatives from international organisations and academia to discuss solutions related to 'Financing Sustainable Infrastructure for the Recovery'.

The event features high-level speakers, including Italian Finance Minister, Daniele Franco, and US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen. In a bid to create a strong legacy among G20 Presidencies, the event will also include the interventions of Saudi Arabia Finance Minister, H.E. Mohammed Al-Jadaan - who led the G20 Finance Track in 2020 - and the Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati who will take over the lead in 2022.

Ministers will exchange views with some key private sector actors, including Carlo Messina, B20 Chair of the Finance and Infrastructure Task Force, Managing Director and CEO at Intesa Sanpaolo and Larry Fink, CEO at BlackRock. The Chairman for Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Giovanni Gorno Tempini, and the President of the European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer will also be joining.

A full programme is available here.

The event will be livestreamed on Thursday 3 June 2021, from 12.30 to 16.30, Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Why financing sustainable infrastructure is crucial to foster a strong and inclusive economic recovery?

Infrastructure is a central element in all aspects of economic and social activities, and is essential for the quality of life, the green transition and successful sustainable development.

Despite broad recognition of the need for more and better quality infrastructure investment, in recent years, public and private investment has seen a declining trend, which has particularly affected social infrastructure. As a result, the infrastructure investment gap is set to reach $15 trillion by 2040, and is expected to be even higher if sustainable infrastructure needs - especially in developing and emerging countries - are not adequately taken into account.

Against this background, the 2021 G20 Infrastructure Investors Dialogue, seeks to advance the proposals found in the G20/OECD Report on the Collaboration with Institutional Investors and Asset Managers on Infrastructure and support ongoing collaboration between the public and private sectors in order to unlock further investment and sustainability, particularly in light of the role of quality infrastructure investment for the recovery.

This event is part of the activities of the G20 Infrastructure Working Group ambitious agenda. Participants will highlight existing initiatives and good practices implemented by governments, multilateral and national development banks, and international organisations in supporting private investor involvement in infrastructure and managing related risks, including those related to ESG.

The keynote interventions will be followed by a high-level Roundtable discussion and two seminar sessions on: 1) mobilising private financing for sustainable infrastructure, and 2) risk mitigation, bundling of projects and ESG risk assessment in infrastructure financing. The Dialogue will focus on innovative and emerging investment models, policies, and good practices.