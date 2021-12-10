2021 Hehe Culture Global Forum was held in Taizhou, Zhejiang

The 2021 Hehe Culture Global Forum was held both online and offline in Tiantai county, Taizhou city, Zhejiang Province on 9th December. Themed “Hehe Culture and the Human Community with A Shared Future”, this year’s forum was organized by China International Communication Group (CICG), Information Office of the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province and the People’s Government of Taizhou City, and was held by Information Office of the People’s Government of Taizhou City and the People’s Government of Tiantai County.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005314/en/

Signing ceremony of the "Strategic Cooperation Agreement" between CICG and the Publicity Department of Zhejiang Provincial Committee. (Photo: Business Wire)

Du Zhanyuan, President of CICG, Wu Jing, Vice Chairman of the Zhejiang Provincial CPPCC, Yukio Hatoyama, former Prime Minister of Japan and Chairman of the East Asian Community Institute, Han Nathan, Consul General of the Republic of Malta in Shanghai, and Li Yueqi, Secretary of the CPC Taizhou Municipal Committee, delivered opening speeches, and Lu Cairong, Vice President of CICG, presided over the opening ceremony.

Du Zhanyuan pointed out that the Hehe culture, which originated in Tiantai Mountain, is an incredible treasure of the Chinese culture of Harmony. It advocates a culture of peace, harmony, and amicability, which will be inspiring in terms of improving global governance and solving common challenges for mankind.

As the main birthplace of the Hehe culture, Wu Jing said, Zhejiang has the responsibility to advocate the values of harmony within differences and of generating grand beauty by combining different merits, to take the initiative to think and take actions, and search for solutions for the common problems faced by the whole human society.

Yukio Hatoyama believes, Hehe diplomacy means that the two sides cannot completely negate one another because of different views, but they make efforts to reconcile with each other to establish a win-win situation.

During the forum, CICG and the Publicity Department of Zhejiang Provincial Committee signed the "Strategic Cooperation Agreement". CICG, the Publicity Department of Zhejiang Provincial Committee and the Taizhou Government signed the "Framework Agreement For Institutionalize the Hehe Culture Global Forum (2022-2024)" . Meanwhile, the awarding ceremony for “the International Communication and Cooperation Base of Chinese Culture" and "the Hehe Culture International Station", the unveiling ceremony of “the Tiantaishan Hehe Culture Fund", and the release of the multilingual book series of “Key Words to Understand China” and the research book series of “Tiantaishan Hehe Culture” were all successfully held.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005314/en/