2021 Human Capital Management Value Matrix Highlights Increased ROI from PPP Adaptations and New Hire Support Tools

Nucleus Research identifies Ceridian, Infor, Oracle, UKG Pro and UKG Ready as leaders

Nucleus Research today released the 2021 Human Capital Management Value Matrix, its assessment of the human capital management (HCM) market. Evaluating HCM vendors based on their solutions’ usability, functionality and value to the user, Nucleus named Ceridian, Infor, Oracle, UKG Pro and UKG Ready as leaders.

Over the past year, many organizations have faced declining payrolls and headcounts, while others have experienced almost unprecedented levels of growth, facing the challenges that come with a sharp increase in demand coupled with new work environment requirements. As the global economy recovers, the HCM space is experiencing large investments across all market verticals and organization sizes.

“Innovation in the HCM market has been driven predominantly by COVID-19 and its impact on HR departments across industries,” says Evelyn McMullen, analyst at Nucleus Research. “Leading HCM vendors have focused substantial time and capital to meet ever-changing reporting and compliance demands, and have made major investments in new employee support features and tools. Some have further differentiated themselves with the inclusion of quick and continued adaptations for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and similar benefits that require advanced and flexible reporting functionalities for organizations.”

“The forced closure of many offices this year has highlighted the inefficiencies of manual systems and finally put to rest the defense of the on-premise HCM deployments,” says Ian Campbell, CEO of Nucleus Research. “With many organizations having little to no time to prepare for remote work, the value of the cloud, with its access and update-anywhere capabilities, was clear from the start.”

While other firms’ market reports position vendors based on the analyst’s opinions, the Nucleus Value Matrix evaluates vendors based on analysis of actual end-user experiences that drive the value customers achieve from the solution. The Matrices are designed to help a buyer evaluate a short list of vendors and choose the solution that delivers the greatest return for its specific needs.

