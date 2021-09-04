2021 Incheon Law & Business Forum: "Navigating the Storm: Helping MSMEs Set Sail with Legal Harmonization"

Monday, 06 September 2021 - 4:00pm to Tuesday, 07 September 2021 - 7:00pm

UNCITRAL RCAP is pleased to announce the 2nd Incheon Law & Business Forum themed 'Navigating the Storm: Helping MSMEs Set Sail with Legal Harmonization,' to be held virtually from 6 - 7 September 2021. The Forum is co-hosted with the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Korea and Incheon Metropolitan City, and supported by Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) and Korean Commercial Arbitration Board INTERNATIONAL (KCAB INTERNATIONAL).

This two-day regional Forum brings together representatives from the law, business, and public sectors to discuss hurdles to integrating micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) into the mainstream economy, focusing on the Asia-Pacific region. Special attention will be given to how UNCITRAL works to reduce the legal obstacles MSMEs face throughout their life cycle.

The event comprises five panels on (1) 'MSME Formation: Business Registration'; (2) 'MSME Formation: Limited Liability Enterprises'; (3) 'MSMEs in the Digital Age'; (4) 'MSE Insolvency: A Simplified Regime'; and (5) 'Resolving Disputes involving MSMEs'; along with a roundtable discussion on facilitating MSME access to credit.

The Minister of Justice of the Republic of Korea, UNCITRAL Secretary Ms. Anna Joubin-Bret, and the Mayor of Incheon City will deliver opening remarks at the Forum.

The event will be conducted in English and take place virtually from 16:00 - 19:00 Korea Standard Time (UTC+9) via Zoom on 6 - 7 September 2021. It is open to the public and free of charge. For more details, please see the e-flyer, and scan or click on the QR code to register.

Programme

Speaker Bios

DAY 1: Monday, 6 September 2021

Welcome and Opening Remarks

Mr. Park, Beom Kye, Minister of Justice, Republic of Korea

Ms. Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary, UNCITRAL

Mr. Park, Nam Choon, Mayor of Incheon Metropolitan City, Republic of Korea

Panel 1: MSME Formation: Business Registration

Moderator: Ms. Monica Canafoglia, Legal Officer, UNCITRAL

Prof. Gen Goto, Graduate Schools for Law and Politics, University of Tokyo, Japan

Mr. Cesar Cordova, Senior Director, Jacobs, Cordova & Associates

Ms. Rosanne Bell, Executive Director, Australian Securities and Investments Commission

Panel 2: MSME Formation: Limited Liability Enterprises (LLE)

Moderator: Ms. Monica Canafoglia, Legal Officer, UNCITRAL

Mr. Yang Bingxun, Department of Treaty and Law, MOFCOM, China

Dr. Anne Matthew, Senior Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology Law School, Australia

Prof. Sinisa Petrovic, Faculty of Law, University of Zagreb, Croatia

Ms. Sharla Draemel, Attorney-Adviser, Office of Private International Law, Office of the Legal Adviser, U.S. Department of State

Roundtable Discussion: MSME Financing: Access to Credit

Moderator: Ms. Athita Komindr, Head, UNCITRAL RCAP

Ms. Deanna Morris, Economic Affairs Officer, Macroeconomic Policy and Financing for Development Division, UNESCAP

Mr. Sandeep Varma, Chief Executive officer, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises, India

Ms. Yang Yi, Chief Investment Officer of Equity Management, RealAI, China

Mr. Won H. Cho, Partner, D'LIGHT Law Group, Republic of Korea

Ms. Georgina Naigulevu, local self-made e-commerce entrepreneur, Fiji

Ms. Ratha Chea, CEO Khmun, Cambodia

DAY 2: Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Panel 3: MSMEs in the Digital Age

Moderator: Mr. Alexander Kunzelmann, Legal Officer, UNCITRAL

Mr. Charly Gordon, Deputy Director of the Innovation for All Hub, Policy Department, International Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Sutapa Amornvivat, CEO, SCB Abacus, Thailand

Mr. Sam Saili, CEO of Skyeye, Samoa

Ms. Ratana Phurik Callebaut, Private Sector Development Specialist, MSME Development for Women in Tech, Cambodia

Prof. Erik Vermeulen, Tilburg Law School, Department of Private, Business and Labour Law, the Netherlands

Panel 4: MSE Insolvency: A Simplified Regime

Moderator: Ms. Yanying Li, Legal Officer, UNCITRAL

Mr. Harold Foo, Assistant Director, Policy Advisory Division, Ministry of Law of the Republic of Singapore, WG V Chair

Ms. Pooja Sinha, Asia Networks Director, International Women's Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation

Prof. Min Han, School of Law, Ewha Womans University, Republic of Korea

Panel 5: Resolving Disputes Involving MSMEs

Moderator: Mr. Jae Sung Lee, Legal Officer, UNCITRAL

Ms. Maggie Pei, Senior Vice President, Iconiq motors, China

Ms. Sue Hyun Lim, Secretary General, KCAB INTERNATIONAL

Ms. Sarah Grimmer, Secretary-General, HKIAC

Mr. Takashi Takashima, Senior Attorney, Ministry of Justice, Japan

Closing Remarks

Ms. Athita Komindr, Head, UNCITRAL RCAP