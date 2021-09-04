2021 Incheon Law & Business Forum: "Navigating the Storm: Helping MSMEs Set Sail with Legal Harmonization"

UNCITRAL RCAP is pleased to announce the 2nd Incheon Law & Business Forum themed 'Navigating the Storm: Helping MSMEs Set Sail with Legal Harmonization,' to be held virtually from 6 - 7 September 2021. The Forum is co-hosted with the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Korea and Incheon Metropolitan City, and supported by Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) and Korean Commercial Arbitration Board INTERNATIONAL (KCAB INTERNATIONAL).
This two-day regional Forum brings together representatives from the law, business, and public sectors to discuss hurdles to integrating micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) into the mainstream economy, focusing on the Asia-Pacific region. Special attention will be given to how UNCITRAL works to reduce the legal obstacles MSMEs face throughout their life cycle.
The event comprises five panels on (1) 'MSME Formation: Business Registration'; (2) 'MSME Formation: Limited Liability Enterprises'; (3) 'MSMEs in the Digital Age'; (4) 'MSE Insolvency: A Simplified Regime'; and (5) 'Resolving Disputes involving MSMEs'; along with a roundtable discussion on facilitating MSME access to credit.
The Minister of Justice of the Republic of Korea, UNCITRAL Secretary Ms. Anna Joubin-Bret, and the Mayor of Incheon City will deliver opening remarks at the Forum.
The event will be conducted in English and take place virtually from 16:00 - 19:00 Korea Standard Time (UTC+9) via Zoom on 6 - 7 September 2021. It is open to the public and free of charge. For more details, please see the e-flyer, and scan or click on the QR code to register.
Programme
Speaker Bios
DAY 1: Monday, 6 September 2021
Welcome and Opening Remarks
Mr. Park, Beom Kye, Minister of Justice, Republic of Korea
Ms. Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary, UNCITRAL
Mr. Park, Nam Choon, Mayor of Incheon Metropolitan City, Republic of Korea
Panel 1: MSME Formation: Business Registration
Moderator: Ms. Monica Canafoglia, Legal Officer, UNCITRAL
-
Prof. Gen Goto, Graduate Schools for Law and Politics, University of Tokyo, Japan
-
Mr. Cesar Cordova, Senior Director, Jacobs, Cordova & Associates
-
Ms. Rosanne Bell, Executive Director, Australian Securities and Investments Commission
Panel 2: MSME Formation: Limited Liability Enterprises (LLE)
Moderator: Ms. Monica Canafoglia, Legal Officer, UNCITRAL
-
Mr. Yang Bingxun, Department of Treaty and Law, MOFCOM, China
-
Dr. Anne Matthew, Senior Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology Law School, Australia
-
Prof. Sinisa Petrovic, Faculty of Law, University of Zagreb, Croatia
-
Ms. Sharla Draemel, Attorney-Adviser, Office of Private International Law, Office of the Legal Adviser, U.S. Department of State
Roundtable Discussion: MSME Financing: Access to Credit
Moderator: Ms. Athita Komindr, Head, UNCITRAL RCAP
-
Ms. Deanna Morris, Economic Affairs Officer, Macroeconomic Policy and Financing for Development Division, UNESCAP
-
Mr. Sandeep Varma, Chief Executive officer, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises, India
-
Ms. Yang Yi, Chief Investment Officer of Equity Management, RealAI, China
-
Mr. Won H. Cho, Partner, D'LIGHT Law Group, Republic of Korea
-
Ms. Georgina Naigulevu, local self-made e-commerce entrepreneur, Fiji
-
Ms. Ratha Chea, CEO Khmun, Cambodia
DAY 2: Tuesday, 7 September 2021
Panel 3: MSMEs in the Digital Age
Moderator: Mr. Alexander Kunzelmann, Legal Officer, UNCITRAL
-
Mr. Charly Gordon, Deputy Director of the Innovation for All Hub, Policy Department, International Chamber of Commerce
-
Dr. Sutapa Amornvivat, CEO, SCB Abacus, Thailand
-
Mr. Sam Saili, CEO of Skyeye, Samoa
-
Ms. Ratana Phurik Callebaut, Private Sector Development Specialist, MSME Development for Women in Tech, Cambodia
-
Prof. Erik Vermeulen, Tilburg Law School, Department of Private, Business and Labour Law, the Netherlands
Panel 4: MSE Insolvency: A Simplified Regime
Moderator: Ms. Yanying Li, Legal Officer, UNCITRAL
-
Mr. Harold Foo, Assistant Director, Policy Advisory Division, Ministry of Law of the Republic of Singapore, WG V Chair
-
Ms. Pooja Sinha, Asia Networks Director, International Women's Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation
-
Prof. Min Han, School of Law, Ewha Womans University, Republic of Korea
Panel 5: Resolving Disputes Involving MSMEs
Moderator: Mr. Jae Sung Lee, Legal Officer, UNCITRAL
-
Ms. Maggie Pei, Senior Vice President, Iconiq motors, China
-
Ms. Sue Hyun Lim, Secretary General, KCAB INTERNATIONAL
-
Ms. Sarah Grimmer, Secretary-General, HKIAC
-
Mr. Takashi Takashima, Senior Attorney, Ministry of Justice, Japan
Closing Remarks
Ms. Athita Komindr, Head, UNCITRAL RCAP