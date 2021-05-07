2021 Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase a two-day virtual dialogue about Reconciliation, shared prosperity in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021 Indigenous Partnership Success Showcase will bring together Indigenous enterprises, businesses and investors, professionals, and multiple levels of government for a virtual conference on two consecutive Fridays, May 28 and June 4.



Building on the inaugural Finding the Path to Shared Prosperity conference in Vancouver last year, panels and speakers will delve into important issues of Economic Reconciliation and shared prosperity through partnerships, and extract learnings from real-world collaborations.

The event is made possible thanks to the leadership of patron sponsor Global Container Terminals, platinum sponsor RBC Royal Bank, gold sponsor Enbridge, keynote sponsors Coastal GasLink, Teck Resources and TELUS, and other valued supporters. Link

The event will feature:

Keynote addresses by: The Honourable Murray Sinclair , Chief Commissioner of the Truth & Reconciliation Commission, retired Canadian Senator and next Chancellor of Queen’s University; The Honourable Stephen Point , UBC Chancellor; BC provincial judge; former BC lieutenant-governor; former Chief of the Skowkale First Nation, Tribal Chair of the Stó:lō Nation, and Grand Chief of Stó:lō Tribal Council; and The Honourable Seamus O'Regan , Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources and MP for St. John’s South-Mount Pearl;

Emcee Dan George , President & CEO of Four Directions Management Services and member of the Wet’suwet’en nation;

, President & CEO of Four Directions Management Services and member of the Wet’suwet’en nation; University of Calgary Chancellor Deborah Yedlin will contribute perspectives on energy transformation;

will contribute perspectives on energy transformation; Eight panel discussions on critical topics such as Economic Reconciliation and Indigenous women in leadership;

Seven ‘duets’ – real-world experiences related by those on both side of a partnership.



“This event is a response to the growing demand for practical guidance on how Indigenous communities and their enterprise partners can come together in common purpose for shared success,” said Dan George.

“Our goal is to facilitate a frank, relevant dialogue over two Fridays about topics that will very literally shape our shared future,” said Stewart Muir, Executive Director of Resource Works, which is convening the event.

“We’re grateful so many Indigenous and non-Indigenous leaders with deep experience in reconciliation and collaboration will join us to share their insights and lessons learned,” Muir added. “Everyone who attends should walk away with a lot to think about, and some practical information for their own work.”

Ticket information as well as the event agenda can be found here. Registration is open to all.

Media contact:

Shawn Hall

604-619-7913

Shawn@apogeepr.ca

Comments about last year’s event:

“It exceeded all expectations in the number and diversity of attendees. Frank and experienced speaker panels gave pragmatic answers, calls to action, and posed relevant questions to chart a new era toward Reconciliation.”

- Marko Dekovic, Global Container Terminals

“For Grieg Seafood as with many BC companies, Reconciliation and the principles of UNDRIP are part of our ongoing internal discussions. The best way to learn is to listen, to Indigenous speakers, hosts and others bringing their stories and successes to one audience, where the conversations and ideas can begin from there. Grieg Seafood is proud to be invited back as a sponsor of UNDRIP 2021 and we are hopeful of building upon what we learned together at the first conference.”

- Marilyn Hutchinson, Grieg Seafood

“UNDRIP signifies to me that the wait is over for the truth to come out, about how Indigenous peoples were denied for so many years. The value of this event is the noted Right of Indigenous people and rightful claims after all these years. My personal thoughts are that the people that are trying to bring awareness to Indigenous Youths in schools and at career fairs need to be part. The reason is to make sure awareness is brought forward so that positive changes can be developed. With this comes self respect and interest for a better life.”

- Emile Gareau, International Boilermakers