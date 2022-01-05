Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2021 Inflation Averages 4.5 Percent

01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media and Research - Press Releases
2021 Inflation Averages 4.5 Percent January 04, 2022

Headline inflation for the whole year of 2021 averaged 4.5 percent, which is above the Government's full-year inflation target range of 3.0 percent ± 1.0 percentage point. Meanwhile, inflation in December slowed down further to 3.6 percent year-on-year from 4.2 percent in the previous month. The latest inflation outturn was within the BSP's monthly forecast range of 3.5-4.3 percent for the month. Similarly, core inflation, which excludes selected volatile food and energy items to depict underlying demand-side price pressures, eased to 3.0 percent year-on-year in December from 3.3 percent in the previous month. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, inflation was nil in December from 0.5 percent in November.

Both food and non-food inflation were lower in December compared to the previous month. Year-on-year food inflation continued to decelerate due to slower price increases of key food items such as corn, fish, and rice. Year-on-year vegetable inflation shrunk further in December owing in part to base effects. Meanwhile, the decline in global crude oil prices led to downward adjustments in domestic petroleum prices, which contributed to lower non-food inflation.

The December inflation outturn supports the BSP's projections that inflation would ease close to the midpoint of the target range in 2022 and 2023 following the easing of supply-side price pressures. However, it should also be noted that supply disruptions from typhoon Odette will likely result in a temporary uptick in the prices of food items and other necessities over the near term. The BSP will incorporate the typhoon's impact into its projections once more information from various regions become available. Looking ahead, the BSP will continue to monitor emerging price developments to help achieve its primary mandate of price stability that is conducive to a balanced and sustainable economic growth.

View Table​

Back
<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpLink'), MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpMode'))" text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:12aPUMA Ambassador and World Record Holder Usain Bolt Talks “Only See Great”
BU
05:11aHealth-Conscious IP Strategies
AQ
05:10aFrench parliament suspends COVID debate after Macron 'piss off' remark
RE
05:10aCOVID-19 UPDATE : Ontario Temporarily Moves To Modified Step Two Of Its Roadmap To Reopen
AQ
05:10aPHARMA COMPANIES' HAND STRENGTHENED IN THE FIGHT AGAINST PARALLEL EXPORTS : Will The Allergan Decision Be Sufficient To Secure Drug Supply In Turkey
AQ
05:08aSome Ghislaine Maxwell jurors initially doubted accusers, juror says
RE
05:08aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
05:08aELLAKTOR S A : Financial Results FY2020
PU
05:08aSITC INTERNATIONAL : In 2022, the new year's sailing ceremony of the RCEP route was held at Xiamen Port
PU
05:08aRights of a customer in the bank-customer relationship
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2Stock market optimism falters; higher U.S. yields hit tech stocks
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
4Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
5Japan's car sales fall but at slower pace as supply constraints ease

HOT NEWS