Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2021 PNG Mining and Petroleum Conference Advertorial

11/14/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021 PNG Mining and Petroleum Conference Advertorial

15 Nov 2021

The Program is OUT NOW.

Prime Minister James Marape is to deliver his keynote address to open The PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum is hosting its premier conference on the 1st and 2nd of December 2021 at the Hilton Brisbane and virtually.

The conference will offer the international business community an opportunity to hear updates firsthand from our major resource projects as well as the Government's development plans for the industry from the Prime Minister and senior Government Ministers. The Australian Government will also be represented at the Conference.

← Back to News Releases

Disclaimer

PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:51pBLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT TIRE DEALS (2021) : Best Early Tires & Wheels Deals Compiled by The Consumer Post
BU
05:50pFRONTIER RESOURCES : Airborne Magnetic-Radiometric Survey Commenced at Gascoyne
PU
05:50pLIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Prospectus- Rights Issue
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Sustainability Report
PU
05:50pDREADNOUGHT RESOURCES : High-Grade Cu-Ag-Au-Co Discovery at Orion
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
05:50pSTRICKLAND METALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - STK
PU
05:50pPRODIGY GOLD NL : Historic High Grades Confirm Potential of Tregony System
PU
05:50pFRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : Legal restructure and updated investor presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oriental Weavers Carpets E : Investor Presentation 9M 2021
2Jetmakers push freighters as industry gathers in Dubai
3Retailers lose love for Asia: Snarled supply chains force manufacturing..
4BMW says it is not interested in McLaren Automotive, Audi says open to ..
5Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement

HOT NEWS