2021 PNG Mining and Petroleum Conference Advertorial

15 Nov 2021

The Program is OUT NOW.

Prime Minister James Marape is to deliver his keynote address to open The PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum is hosting its premier conference on the 1st and 2nd of December 2021 at the Hilton Brisbane and virtually.

The conference will offer the international business community an opportunity to hear updates firsthand from our major resource projects as well as the Government's development plans for the industry from the Prime Minister and senior Government Ministers. The Australian Government will also be represented at the Conference.



