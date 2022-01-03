Log in
2021 Price Chopper/Market 32 Campaign Supports Disabled Veterans

01/03/2022 | 03:15pm EST
Erlanger, KY, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Price Chopper/Market 32 has completed its signature round-up campaign benefiting DAV (Disabled American Veterans). The 2021 Price Chopper/Market 32 campaign allowed donors to round-up purchases on a credit or debit card when completing a purchase.

 

The campaign, which ran throughout November, raised more than $78,000 to support DAV and its mission of service and support for disabled veterans and their families. The campaign took place in over 100 Price Chopper/Market 32 locations.

 

Price Chopper is a long-standing partner of DAV and was also recognized during DAV’s centennial celebration with a Cornerstone Society award.

 

“Price Chopper is known for serving veterans. With their continued support, we’re able to help those who’ve served where they live,” said Marc Burgess, CEO of DAV. “The funds donated from this campaign support DAV’s charitable mission, including helping veterans to get access to earned benefits, including health care, education and employment.

 

“These resources often have a transformative impact on a veteran’s life,” Burgess added.

 

Visit dav.org for more information on how you can donate to our disabled veterans.

 

###

 

 

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org.

 

About Price Chopper/Market 32:
Based in Schenectady, New York, Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 supermarkets and one Market Bistro, employing 18,000 teammates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The American-owned company, founded by the Golub family in 1932, prides itself on long-standing traditions of innovative food merchandising, cutting-edge brand development and store design, leadership in community service and cooperative employee relations. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com.


Karen Clare
DAV (Disabled American Veterans)
8596923553
KClare@dav.org

© GlobeNewswire 2022
