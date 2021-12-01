2021 Report on Ethanol Market Concentration Introduction This Report presents the Federal Trade Commission's ("Commission" or "FTC") concentration analysis of the ethanol production industry for 2021.1 The report includes certain data and information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration ("EIA"), industry participants, and other sources.2 Section 1501(a)(2) of the Energy Policy Act of 2005 requires that the FTC annually "perform a market concentration analysis of the ethanol production industry . . . to determine whether there is sufficient competition among industry participants to avoid price-setting and other anticompetitive behavior."3 Pursuant to the statute, the FTC must measure concentration using the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index ("HHI") and consider all marketing arrangements among industry participants in preparing its analysis.4 Also pursuant to the statute, the FTC delivers its report to Congress and the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") by December 1 of each year. The HHI is a measure of market concentration. A given market's HHI is the sum of the squares of the individual market shares of all market participants.5 As in previous reports, FTC staff ("staff") analyzed concentration based on U.S. ethanol production capacity and actual production of ethanol. Staff's analysis does not address whether ethanol production in any geographic area constitutes a relevant antitrust market; instead, it calculates concentration on a This Report builds upon Commission reports from previous years. Prior reports contain background information not included in this Report. See FTC, Oil and Gas Industry Initiatives, Competition Policy: Reports, https://www.ftc.gov/tips-advice/competition-guidance/industry-guidance/oil-and-gas . Certain data and information relied upon in this Report may be revised or updated between annual reports. Energy Policy Act of 2005, Pub. L. No. 109-58, § 1501, 119 Stat. 1067, 1074, amended by Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, Pub. L. No. 110-140, 121 Stat. 1492. For purposes of this Report, we presume that Congress used the term "price-setting" to mean "illegal price fixing." Id . For example, a four-firm market with market shares of 30 percent, 30 percent, 20 percent, and 20 percent has an HHI of 2600 [(30*30) + (30*30) + (20*20) + (20*20) = 2600]. HHIs range from 10,000 in a one-firm (pure monopoly) market to a number close to zero in a highly unconcentrated market. 1

nationwide basis, based on ethanol production capacity and actual ethanol production. For both measures, HHIs are calculated for producers and marketers. For both production capacity and actual production, concentration for producer shares is lower than concentration for marketer shares. Based on production capacity, the HHIs are 561 for producer-based shares and 809 for marketer-based shares. Based on actual production, the HHIs are 526 for producer-based shares and 847 for marketer-based shares. There has been an increase in concentration since last year for each of the four categories. The low level of concentration and large number of market participants in the U.S. ethanol production industry continue to suggest that the exercise of market power to set prices, or coordinate on price or output levels, is unlikely on a nationwide basis. As has been the case each year since the Commission began reporting, the current HHIs indicate that the industry is unconcentrated nationwide.6 At this level of concentration, a single ethanol producer or marketer likely lacks market power. Successful anticompetitive coordination would require agreement among a very large number of competitors and thus is similarly unlikely. Moreover, imports and the possibility of entry would likely impede the exercise of market power by any group of domestic firms. Industry Updates

A. Renewable Fuel Standard Since 2005, Congress has required that the national transportation fuel supply contain a minimum annual volume of renewable fuels, including fuel ethanol.7 This mandate, known The Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice characterize markets in which the HHI is below 1500 as unconcentrated. U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission Horizontal Merger Guidelines § 5.3 (2010), https://www.ftc.gov/sites/default/ files/attachments/merger-.review/100819hmg.pdf See Energy Policy Act of 2005 § 1501, supra note 3. 2

as the Renewable Fuel Standard ("RFS"), increases every year. In 2007, Congress revised the RFS, significantly increasing the minimum volumes of ethanol and adding requirements for advanced biofuels.8 The annual use of renewable fuels did not keep pace with the statutory RFS requirements, however.9 This situation has prompted the EPA for several years to use its rulemaking authority to decrease the annual requirements below the statutory volumes.10 For 2021, the RFS mandates 33.0 billion gallons of renewable fuel, 15.0 billion gallons of which can be conventional corn ethanol.11 The 2021 advanced biofuels target is 18.0 billion gallons, at least 13.5 billion gallons of which must be cellulosic biofuel.12 The final renewable fuel standards for 2021 are forthcoming.13 Supply and Demand Most market participants that staff interviewed characterize the ethanol industry as having excess capacity. Some market participants, however, describe the industry as having sufficient capacity. Most market participants interviewed stated that demand for ethanol substantially recovered to a more normal level this year, along with demand for gasoline, after "Advanced biofuel" refers to a renewable fuel, other than ethanol derived from corn starch, that has lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions that are at least 50 percent less than the average greenhouse gas emissions of the baseline fossil fuel. 42 U.S.C. § 7545(o)(1)(B)(i). Advanced biofuels include, but are not limited to, cellulosic biofuel and biomass-based diesel. Id . § 7545(o)(1)(B)(ii)(I)-(VII). See 2013 Ethanol Report, supra note 1, at 4; 2014 Ethanol Report, supra note 1, at 3; 2015 Ethanol Report, supra note 1, at 3. See 2016 Ethanol Report, supra note 1, at 3 (discussing revised volume requirements), and subsequent reports. The Clean Air Act provides EPA authority to adjust cellulosic, advanced, and total volumes set by Congress as part of the annual rulemaking process. See EPA, Overview for Renewable Fuel Standard, https://www.epa.gov/renewable-fuel-standard-program/overview-renewable-fuel-standard 42 U.S.C. § 7545(o)(2)(B)(i)(I). Id . § 7545(o)(2)(B)(i)(II)-(III). EPA, Renewable Fuel Annual Standards, https://www.epa.gov/renewable-fuel-standard-program/renewable-fuel- annual-standards (last visited Nov. 8, 2021). The EPA's volume requirements, like the statutory RFS mandate, set a target for total renewable fuels and include a nested requirement for advanced biofuels. Thus, each gallon of fuel that meets the advanced biofuels requirement also counts toward the total renewable fuels requirements. Once obligated parties meet the minimum requirement for advanced biofuels, they may meet any remaining obligation under the total renewable fuels requirement with conventional corn ethanol. 3

previously declining due to the COVID pandemic. Some market participants reported idling plants during the last year due to the pandemic, and subsequently restarting some of those plants. Market participants noted that although some ethanol producers shifted some production to ethanol for hand sanitizer during the pandemic, interest in supplying hand sanitizer is now less or uncertain. Most market participants interviewed stated that the vacatur of the EPA's 2019 regulatory changes to allow E15 gasoline to be sold year-round, rather than limited to eight months of the year, would have little immediate impact of demand for ethanol.14 Some market participants, however, allowed that the decision may create uncertainty for some gas stations considering future options for E15. The EPA had previously finalized regulatory changes in 2019 to allow E15 to be sold year-round, rather than limited to eight months of the year.15 A reason for this rule change was to remove barriers that limited potential growth in biofuel consumption.16 On appeal, the reviewing court found the EPA's logic justifying extending its waiver authority for E10 to also cover E15 gasoline to be unpersuasive, and therefore vacated the rule.17 In addition, most market participants interviewed stated that a Supreme Court decision holding that small refiners and others can receive extensions of their exemptions to the RFS, even if their earlier exemptions had lapsed, would have little impact on demand for ethanol.18 E15 is gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol. Historically, EPA regulated the use and required volumes of biofuels on an E10 standard with 10 percent ethanol, as contemplated by the 2005 and 2007 laws. See supra note 3. The EPA's 2019 final E15 rule interpreted E10 and E15 to be substantially similar for the purpose of expanding the use of biofuels in the gasoline supply. EPA, Final Rule, Modifications to Fuel Regulations To Provide Flexibility for E15; Modifications to RFS RIN Market Regulations, 84 Fed. Reg. 26980 (June 10, 2019). Id . at 26981. Am. Fuel & Petrochem. Manuf. v. EPA, 3 F.4th 373, 382-84 (D.C. Cir. 2021) (vacating rule), petition for cert. docketed, Growth Energy v. Am. Fuel & Petrochem. Manuf. v. EPA (Oct. 7, 2021). HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Ass'n, 141 S. Ct. 2172 (2021). 4

Prices and Margins Prices were volatile this year. Margins were low or negative at the beginning of the pandemic and ended significantly higher by the end of the period. Figure 1 shows daily net cost of corn,19 ethanol prices, and margins from the beginning of 2014 to October 15, 2021, expressed on a per-gallon basis.20 Margins are measured by a return over operating costs estimated for a hypothetical dry mill in Iowa, as reported by the Iowa State University Center for Agricultural and Rural Development.21 Net cost of corn is the daily nearby futures price in Chicago plus Iowa corn basis. Weekly corn basis is calculated as the price that Iowa ethanol plants pay, as reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Grain Market News, minus the Chicago Board of Trade nearby futures price. October 15, 2021 is the last date for which data from Iowa State University were reviewed for purposes of this Report. See Iowa State University, Center for Agricultural and Rural Development, Historical Ethanol Operating Margins, http://www.card.iastate.edu/research/biorenewables/tools/hist_eth_gm.aspx 5