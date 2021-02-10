2021 Scoop: Chicken Salad Chick announces headquarters relocation to Atlanta

Georgia’s capital now home to more food franchises than any other US city*

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, today announced the relocation of its headquarters from Auburn, AL to Atlanta, GA. The move is slated to take place during the first quarter of 2021.

The company’s new office will be located in Vinings at the Overlook II building – across the street from its Vinings restaurant – housing the leadership team of approximately 40 current and new employees. Chicken Salad Chick expects 17 Auburn-based corporate employees to transition to the new headquarters in metro-Atlanta January through May, 2021. The remaining 20 positions will be filled by local talent.

“Atlanta has always fostered a nurturing business environment for companies to kickstart their growth,” said Chicken Salad Chick President and CEO Scott Deviney. “This relocation positions Chicken Salad Chick to scale at an accelerated rate and meet aggressive growth goals, while allowing us to broaden our vision for the future. We’ve seen increased interest from Atlanta’s diverse and talented workforce, and the city’s airport allows us swift access to prospective vendors and a growing pool of interested franchisees.”

Chicken Salad Chick was founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy Brown and her late husband Kevin Brown in 2008. Her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others remains the foundation of the brand.

“Auburn will forever be the special place in which Chicken Salad Chick was created and its home for the past 13 years. It gives me great joy to know that the loving, welcoming culture that started in our southern, Auburn community has now spread to so many others, far and wide,” said Chicken Salad Chick founder and franchise owner Stacy Brown. “Moving the headquarters to Atlanta will support the company in achieving long-term growth as we work toward making Chicken Salad Chick better for the future while still allowing our local restaurant teams to provide the same welcoming experience our guests have come to know and love.”

Despite industry challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicken Salad Chick’s growth trajectory is highlighted by the opening of 37 new stores in 2020 (26 since June, 2020). This comes on the heels of 44 new restaurants opened in 2019 and sets the stage for an estimated 40 more openings slated for 2021. The brand will continue its expansion to four more states within the next two years and projects a portfolio of 500 locations by the end of 2025.

Chicken Salad Chick hired nearly a dozen corporate positions locally in Atlanta throughout 2020 that will manage and support the rapid growth of the brand throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Chicken Salad Chick promoted three Atlanta-based executives to its C-suite, including Jim Thompson as chief operating officer, Terry McKee as chief development officer and Tom Carr as chief marketing officer. Most recently, Atlantans Marianna Magee, Jon Musser, Mary Lou Atkins and Kim Bolinger were named director of marketing, director of supply chain, VP of human resources and director of operations for the Atlanta market respectively.

“Chicken Salad Chick’s decision to expand their Georgia presence by bringing their headquarters to the state is a testament to our diverse talent pipeline and to the state’s international reputation as a hub for the food and beverage industry,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia is already home to more Chicken Salad Chick locations than any other state, with several employees in company leadership already here. By bringing their headquarters to Cobb County, Georgia, I’m confident they will continue to find greater success to support their growth plans.”

Georgia is home to 32 Chicken Salad Chick locations, the largest number in any state across the brand’s footprint of 17 states. With existing locations in Alpharetta, Buckhead, Carrollton, Cumming, Kennesaw, Marietta, McDonough, Newnan, Peachtree City, Roswell, Stockbridge and Vinings, Chicken Salad Chick continues to rapidly expand throughout the greater Atlanta-area. The brand grew its Georgia presence in early January, 2021 with its newest restaurant in Buford near Mall of Georgia. Last year, Chicken Salad Chick opened three company-owned restaurants in metro-Atlanta – Snellville (December 2020), Johns Creek (August 2020) and Loganville (June 2020).

*More food franchises are headquartered in Atlanta than any other city according to a survey of more than 1,800 brands by franchise research firm FRANdata.

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 175 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick accolades include rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, three consecutive years and placing in the top 10 for 2020, QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019 and Franchise Business Review’s Top Food Franchises in 2020.

