2021 Sinoocean Grand Hongqiao Night Joins Global Elites to Discuss the Prestige of Health in China

07/30/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
On the evening of July 30, 2021, Shanghai Hongqiao, the crossroads of the world, welcomed the prestige of Chinese health - "2021 Grand Hongqiao Night", an international health event. The Sinoocean Group, with its Chinese health innovation-Sinoocean-Hongqiao Wanheyuan, took part in the international show where global celebrities gathered, and took the opportunity to reintroduce the world to China and present a new proposal for healthy living in the next 20 years in Asia.

At the show, Ms. Ye Qing, the founder of WJX, and Mr. Zhang Jie, the senior floral designer, joined hands to interpret the purest and most beautiful spiritual realm with oriental aesthetics, while Xiang Wei, the famous performer and Li Jian's royal guitarist, led the healthy music, presenting an audio-visual feast of East meets West.

Health unites the prestige of the times. Situated in the wave of the era of oriental cultural confidence, Sinoocean-Hongqiao Wanheyuan is standing in the wind of the new era, bringing new proposals for a better life in the next 20 years in Asia.

Sinoocean·Hongqiao Wanheyuan

China's first community-wide registered WELL V2 certified residential project

As a practitioner of the national "Healthy China" strategy and a pioneer of "Building-Health", Sinoocean took the lead in introducing the American WELL healthy building standard in 2015, and reached a strategic cooperation with Delos, the company that created the WELL standard, it promotes the application and implementation of the WELL standard in 2016. In 2020, it built Sinoocean-Hongqiao Wanheyuan, the first community-wide registered WELL V2 residential project in China.

In October 2015, it was invested by Bill Gates' Cascade Investment Company. In September 2012, former U.S. President Bill Clinton announced that Well had joined the Clinton Global Initiative. Leonardo DiCaprio serves as one of Well's drafting experts. He tailors spaces with comfort standards and his residence is the world's first Well Healthy Home. The WELL Building Certification Standard has become a global expression of healthy living with international standards of healthy building.

The WELL Building Standard certification was developed by Mayo Medical Center over a seven-year period, incorporating the results of scientific and medical environmental health research. It considers human health and comfort from a human-centered perspective, placing human health and comfort at the forefront of building practice. Based on the green testing of buildings, it deepens the concern of indoor environment and comfort for human health. It is the world's first indoor building standard that targets the health and comfort of people. Through strict control of about 100 indicators, it reshapes the building standard around 10 WELL health concepts of "air, water, nutrition, light, sound, movement, comfort, materials, community and spirit" and 108 standards with 204 technical details, truly achieving all-round health assessment from body to mind, and cooperating with the guidelines of the refined decoration system. The WELL certification system's all-round humanistic care is fully demonstrated by the guidelines of the system.

Conclusion:

Sinoocean Group actively explores the relationship between architecture and the health of its occupants, and uses Sinoocean Health Building System as the health building standard to fulfill the new health scale with strict standards, so that healthy living can really be integrated into the life of every towering figure.

(Special thanks to: Consulate General of Finland, Consulate General of Malaysia, Hamburg Liaison Office in China, Consulate General of French Consulate General, Consulate General of Romania, Consulate General of Sri Lanka, Consulate General of Norway, Bulgarian Consulate; The Travel Channel, Snow51, Fun Factory, Fosun Sports, SHERO club, ELLE; world-class free ski instructor Henrik, Italian artist Alice Melloni, paper artist Kim Su Jin, floral installation artist Zhang Jie, WJX Wan Jun Xin haute couture brand founder Ye Qing, guitar player Xiang Wei, etc.)


© Business Wire 2021
