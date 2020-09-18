2021 Student Steel Bridge Competition Rules Released

Log in
09/18/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

September 18, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CHICAGO - For more than 30 years, AISC's Student Steel Bridge Competition (SSBC) has challenged student teams to develop a scale-model steel bridge that must meet the requirements and specifications for a mock design scenario. The rules are written by the SSBC Rules Committee, and they are changed every year to renew the challenge and to keep things exciting.

Given the abrupt end to the 2020 Competition due to the COVID-19 virus, this year's rule changes allow bridges designed for the 2020 Competition to be used in the 2021 Competition, and they do not prohibit teams from modifying their 2020 bridges or developing a completely new design as they see fit.

The mock scenario remains the same: The bridge will cross a new waterway created by flooding along a recreational trail in Katy Trail State Park in Missouri. The bridge must be skewed with the waterway running parallel to the skew. However, teams must consider a different construction site layout this year when determining how to assemble the bridge.

To accommodate the variety of circumstances on (and off) college campuses as a result of the pandemic, AISC is excited to offer three ways for students to compete in 2021:

  1. Team participation in the traditional competition at one of 18 Regional Events held in person (where it is safe to do so) with social distancing and other safety protocols in place,

  2. Team participation in the traditional competition from their own campus via a video submission,

- and/or -

  1. Team participation in a new, design-only program known as the Supplemental Competition. Student teams will be asked to submit a written report and a video summarizing their design and construction sequence for the bridge.

AISC and the SSBC Rules Committee hope that the variety of options will provide students with the best opportunity to compete as they are able.

'We hope that students will still be able to enjoy the things that make SSBC so special: camaraderie, creative problem-solving, and actual engineering experience,' said Christina Harber, AISC's Director of Education.

For the complete problem statement, rules, and sponsorship opportunities, visit aisc.org/ssbc.

Disclaimer

AISC - American Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 18:49:02 UTC
