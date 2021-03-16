Log in
2021 Supply Chain Planning Value Matrix Highlights Value Driven by Analytics, Integrations, and Accelerated Implementations

03/16/2021
Nucleus Research identifies E2open, Infor, John Galt Solutions, Kinaxis, One Network, ToolsGroup, and Vanguard as leaders

Nucleus Research today released the 2021 Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix, its assessment of the supply chain planning (SCP) market.

For the report, Nucleus evaluated SCP vendors based on their solutions’ usability, functionality, and customer feedback on overall value realized. Among this year’s Leaders, One Network, Vanguard, Kinaxis, Infor, and E2open retain their leadership positions from last year’s Value Matrix; John Galt Solutions and ToolsGroup are new entrants to the Leaders’ quadrant.

The past year brought about significant challenges to supply chains that do not look to be alleviated any time soon. Customers’ standards continue to rise as they demand greater visibility and control of supply chains at all steps, while enabling the business agility to react to sudden changes in market and regulatory conditions – particularly significant with the touch-and-go business conditions and uncertainties around closures, re-openings, and stay-at-home orders brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leading solutions offer a platform approach to SCP with versatile functionality and customization potential without creating unnecessary complexity or slowing platform rollouts. Demand and adoption of AI/ML capabilities continue to rise, as does the challenge around producing quality input data to train and validate models in sufficient quantities. SCP platforms should integrate seamlessly with third-party applications and data, such as real-time news and weather to predict disruptions to supply chains before they happen, and ERP platforms to expand the depth and breadth of data available for analysis.

“Recent market turmoil has created a new normal for operational planners,” says Ian Campbell, CEO of Nucleus Research. “Supply chain resilience is now even more crucial for organizations to successfully navigate dynamic business environments and maximize customer value.”

“Regardless of size and industry, organizations must create comprehensive plans to coordinate operational initiatives,” says Andrew MacMillen, principal analyst at Nucleus Research. “Supply chain planning vendors that can centralize data and facilitate collaboration will improve resilience to external disruptions and promote sustainable future growth.”

See the full report at: https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/scp-technology-value-matrix-2021/

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company’s ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.


© Business Wire 2021
